Sydney will join Carlton at the Tribunal this week as Richmond waits for the MRO's findings from Sunday's games

Dane Rampe at Sydney training on June 7, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY will head to the Tribunal this week to challenge the two-game ban handed to co-captain Dane Rampe.

Rampe copped a two-match suspension for an incident involving Western Bulldog Lachlan McNeil on Thursday night, which the Match Review Officer graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Sydney, which kept its slim finals chances alive with the win over the Dogs at the SCG, face both Fremantle and Essendon away from home in the next fortnight.

Carlton's Jordan Boyd will also face the Tribunal this week and is facing a ban of at least matches after being cited by the MRO on Sunday.

Boyd was cited for a dump tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones, which was graded as careless, high contact and severe impact, meaning he has been sent direct to the Tribunal.

Byrne-Jones was subbed out of the game with concussion.

Carlton's next three matches are against West Coast, Collingwood and St Kilda.

Elsewhere, Richmond superstar Dustin Martin faces a nervous wait for Monday's MRO findings after his off-the-ball elbow to West Coast's Alex Witherden.

Martin threw an elbow back into Witherden's midriff behind the play during the Tigers' 38-point win at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Witherden dropped to his knees and a free kick was paid to the Eagles further up the ground.

Richmond coach Andrew McQualter remains hopeful Martin will be free to play in Saturday's clash with Hawthorn at the MCG.

"We don't want any of those actions to cost us off the ball, because ultimately it hurts the team," McQualter said.

"I'm not sure there's anything too much further in it, is there? Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

The incident could be deemed low impact and body contact, potentially attracting a financial sanction rather than a suspension.