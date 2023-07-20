After thriving in Brisbane's thrilling loss to Melbourne at the MCG, Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher are primed to deliver against the Cats at the Gabba

Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's clash with Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY came to Brisbane following in their fathers' footsteps, but it hasn't taken Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher long to forge their own reputations and help catapult the Lions into premiership contention.

They may both be only 19 years old, but the duo has added energy and vibrance to Chris Fagan's previously settled outfit.

Ashcroft (taken at pick No.2) and Fletcher (No.12) made their way to Brisbane as father-son selections in last year's AFL Draft, following their fathers Marcus and Adrian.

Jaspa Fletcher (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during Brisbane's clash with Melbourne in round 18. 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Their impact has been immediate.

Ashcroft has played all 17 games in a mix of roles between midfield and half-forward and is a Rising Star front-runner, while Fletcher was integrated five games ago and has looked right at home on the wing.

They are well and truly part of a Lions team that is pushing for the top two.

Both scored brilliant goals in last Friday night's one-point loss against Melbourne to illustrate their poise and class.

Speaking on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday's blockbuster against Geelong at the Gabba, Ashcroft said it's been a dream to play alongside his housemate.

"I've loved every second of it," Ashcroft said.

"Seeing his progression from coming back off a few injuries last year and taking the opportunity with both hands and playing really good footy in the AFL, it's been awesome playing alongside him."

Although Ashcroft said the pair, who share a house with rookie selection Shadeau Brain, try to keep the footy talk to a minimum when they're away from the club, he was happy to open up about the back-to-back goals against the Demons.

"It was awesome," he said.

"Playing in a big game on the MCG is everything we've both probably ever dreamed of.

"To be able to combine for my goal and I think he kicked his a few minutes after from a similar spot on the ground, so it was a pretty cool moment.

"I was definitely pretty happy about that 10-minute passage."

Ashcroft says his body is feeling good two-thirds of the way through his first season and is relishing the thought of playing the Cats – the team he supported as a youngster.

"Nigel Lappin was a close friend of Dad's, and I loved Joel Selwood when I was young and he (Lappin) sent me a Selwood jersey when I was young, and that was it.

"I really looked forward to playing them in the practice match and now to play them in the home and away season will be really exciting for me and the team to get back on track.

"The last couple of weeks they've been red hot."

Brisbane will welcome midfielder Josh Dunkley back into its team after missing the past two matches with a calf injury.