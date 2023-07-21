Chris Fagan has put his hand up after Brisbane's collapse against Melbourne at the MCG in round 18

CHRIS Fagan says Brisbane has revisited its end-of-game strategy ahead of facing Geelong on Saturday, taking responsibility for the Lions' late collapse against Melbourne a week ago.

Despite conceding four unanswered goals in the final seven minutes to lose, Fagan said there was a lot to like about the Demons' match, describing it as the "best football we've ever played".

However, he said there was no escaping what went wrong in the dying minutes.

"We looked at the last 15 minutes and what we could do better in that scenario," he said.

"Coach is a little bit guilty there. We haven't had a close finish for a long time, so it hasn't been on our agenda.

"We should have probably been practising that situation a little bit more at training. That's certainly prompted us to do that. We've had a good chat about those situations and what we do differently.

"We got so much out of that game last week, except for the four points. We learnt a lot about ourselves and came away from that game feeling really confident about our brand on the MCG."

And now the premier heads to a sold out Gabba in red-hot form, the perfect test for Brisbane, Fagan says.

The hosts will be without dynamic Zac Bailey, who suffered a calf injury at training on Thursday, but are boosted by the return of midfielder Josh Dunkley, who sat out the past two matches with the same problem.

Geelong has won five of its past six matches against the Lions, including a 71-point hiding in last year's preliminary final.

Fagan said it was no surprise Chris Scott's team was finding its form as the season wore on.

"It's not so much that they won, but the way they played," Fagan said of the Cats.

"They're clearly hitting some good form, so we know we're meeting a team probably at the right time for us.

"I'd rather be playing these sorts of games at this time of year than not."

Meanwhile, utility Cal Ah Chee has re-signed at Brisbane until the end of 2025, among three new deals announced on Friday.

Ah Chee, 25, was due to come out of contract at season's end, but the Lions have locked the former top-10 draft pick away for a further two years.

They have also extended the deals of Irish defender James Madden (2024) and added two further years for young ruckman Henry Smith (2026).

Ah Chee has been recalled for Saturday's match against Geelong after suffering a concussion in round 16 against Richmond.

"We believe Cal's best footy is still in front of him and despite an injury-interrupted season, he has shown glimpses of why he was an early draft pick," Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said.

"With Henry we always knew he would probably take more time to develop, but we have been happy with his form in the VFL and were keen to lock him away and continue to develop him as he has an exciting future."