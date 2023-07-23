Greater Western Sydney has stormed into the top eight with another impressive win, this time over Gold Coast

RED-HOT Greater Western Sydney is inside the top eight for the first time since round one, grabbing a sixth straight win with a 40-point triumph against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Six of the third quarter's seven goals saw the Giants turn an arm-wrestle into a comfortable win at Manuka Oval, with skipper Toby Greene's three majors crucial in getting them across the line.

Adam Kingsley's side is now 10-8 and a massive chance to play finals in his first season in charge, after the Giants' campaign looked close to dead when they were 4-8 after round 12.

Greene became the hugely influential forward-half factor his side needed as the game wore on, taking some clever marks and creating chances for his teammates while booting 3.4.

Stifled early by a Suns outfit intent on keeping their season alive, GWS's slick running game emerged as proceedings wore on, with prime movers Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly joined by halfback Lachie Ash to slice through the middle at will and deliver the Giants scoring chances.

The Giants found six different individual goalscorers in an explosive third term, none better than Toby Bedford’s snap seconds before the siren after some dazzling work from fellow forward Brent Daniels to break 31 points clear.

It was a disappointing fade-out from a Suns side who began their afternoon in Canberra playing high-pressure footy.

Led by a six-clearance term from Sam Flanders and Jack Lukosuis' creativity around goal, they had pinched a seven-point quarter-time lead they'd thoroughly deserved.

But the Giants hit back with three straight goals in the second and looked to break free as Greene took over, only for late majors for Ben Ainsworth and Lukosius to get the Suns to the half down just two points.

Flanders finished with 31 disposals and nine clearances and was comfortably his side's best.

Suns defender Sam Collins was also strong with 22 touches and 11 marks.

Greene on ice early

Toby Greene was as dangerous as ever in the first three quarter, kicking 3.4 and lighting up Manuka Oval. But with the game firmly in hand in the fourth term, Adam Kingsley subbed Greene out of the game. The move was purely tactical, with Greene saying post-game the move was just so he could "freshen up" ahead of next week's clash against rivals the Western Bulldogs.

A Giant headache for forwards

Gold Coast's forwards had their work cut out for them on Sunday, with the Giants' defence a near-impenetrable force. Sam Taylor (10 marks) continued his excellent form since returning from a hamstring injury, with fellow tall defenders Harry Himmelberg (11 intercept possessions) and Jack Buckley (10) intercepting everything in sight. The trio kept Gold Coast forward Ben King goalless, and held Levi Casboult to just one goal.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.2 6.7 12.8 15.13 (103)

GOLD COAST 4.3 6.5 7.7 9.9 (63)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Brown 2, Daniels 2, Riccardi 2, Cummings, Lloyd, Kelly, Angwin, Bedford, Coniglio

Gold Coast: Lukosius 3, Ainsworth 2, Hollands 2, Oea, Casboult

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg, Taylor, Whitfield, Daniels, Coniglio, Greene

Gold Coast: Flanders, Lukosius, Witts, Collins, Atkins, Powell

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey (replaced Toby Greene during the fourth quarter)

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar (replaced Hewago Oea at three-quarter-time)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval