Sam Walsh will miss several weeks after having scans on his hamstring on Monday

Sam Walsh and Jack Silvangi on the bench during Carlton's game against West Coast in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A SEVERELY depleted Carlton will be forced into at least two changes ahead of Friday night's blockbuster clash with fierce rivals Collingwood, with star midfielder Sam Walsh to miss at least a fortnight.

Walsh was substituted out of Saturday's big victory over West Coast with a hamstring injury and will miss 2-3 weeks, it was confirmed on Monday evening.

Important forward duo Jack Silvagni (knee) and Jesse Motlop (calf) also sat out the majority of the win against the Eagles.

Silvagni has suffered a joint sprain to his knee and a return date for him will become clearer over the next few weeks, while Motlop is a test to face the Pies after dealing with a tight calf.

The Blues remain hopeful that captain Patrick Cripps will return from a cork that kept him from training last week, while star midfielder Adam Cerra (hamstring) will also be forced to undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability.

Jack Martin is dealing with another calf injury, having been kept sidelined for much of the campaign with a similar problem, while Harry McKay (knee) and Jordan Boyd (suspension) are also set to miss.

Matt Kennedy (knee) will be absent, though Carlton will be hopeful that ruckman Marc Pittonet (knee) will be available after returning through the VFL last weekend and Matt Owies (calf) is a test.

Pittonet had 16 disposals, 18 hitouts, eight tackles and a goal to stake his claim for a recall, but Corey Durdin sat out the majority of the reserves match after hurting his shoulder in what was his return from a knee injury, but the small forward is also a test for this week.

Jaxon Binns (34 disposals, one goal), Caleb Marchbank (29 disposals, 10 marks) and Lochie O'Brien (28 disposals, 10 marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Zac Fisher was the AFL team's carry-over emergency.

Carlton had already been forced into five changes for the West Coast game, which was the club's fifth consecutive victory by a margin of 50 or more points as it continued its surge towards finals.