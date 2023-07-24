Jaspa Fletcher celebrates a goal during round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE son of a gun Jaspa Fletcher is round 19's AFL Rising Star nominee for his 19-disposal, eight-mark game against Geelong.

The 19-year-old has played every game since debuting in round 14, kicking three goals and averaging 14.3 disposals.

It didn’t take long for Fletcher to make an impression, kicking a tremendous running goal in his first match.

He was nominated for the Rebel Sport Goal of the Year award last round for his sensational goal from 45m, picking off an intercept mark and streaming towards goal, taking a bounce before converting.

A member of the Lions' Academy and the son of former Brisbane player Adrian, who played 107 matches for Brisbane between 1993 and 1997, Fletcher was selected with pick No.12 in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft after the Lions matched a bid from the Western Bulldogs.

Fletcher's nomination is the third for Brisbane this season, with Will Ashcroft and Darcy Wilmot also impressing.

Along with fellow father-son selection Ashcroft, Fletcher has slotted straight into the Lions' midfield as the side mounts a serious bid to go deep into September.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)