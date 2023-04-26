Jai Culley celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAI CULLEY has been rewarded for his four-goal performance for West Coast against Port Adelaide with the round six AFL Rising Star Award nomination.

Culley, the No.1 pick in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, kicked four of the Eagles' 10 goals in their 40-point loss to the Power at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Eagles are the first club with multiple AFL Rising Star nominations this year, with Culley joining Reuben Ginbey (round three).

A midfielder, Culley was pushed forward amid the Eagles' injury crisis, and he took his chance.

"He's a midfielder, but we don't have any forwards at the moment so we've got a couple of mids pushing forward," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

Jai Culley handballs during West Coast's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"He's 194cm and he can take a grab so he's trained that role briefly in pre-season, his second role as a key-position forward, and he got a look at ground level.

"I'm really pleased for him that he's found a little niche there and keeps his spot in the side and he's given us a good look."

The Eagles (1-5) host Carlton at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)