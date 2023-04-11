ST KILDA'S Mitch Owens has been rewarded for his scintillating round four performance with a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination.

Owens was everywhere on Saturday night as the Saints trounced Gold Coast by 53 points.

The 19-year-old racked up 27 possessions - including 19 contested - as well as two goals and seven score involvements against the Suns. He also held his own in the ruck, recording five hitouts to go with five tackles and five marks.

His efforts also saw him pick up eight coaches votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award voting for round four.

A graduate of the Saints' Next Generation Academy, Owens has gone from strength to strength in 2023 as the Saints exceed expectations under new coach Ross Lyon.

Injuries to key talls Max King and Tim Membrey have seen 191cm Owens swung into the forward line where he's kicked eight goals in four games so far this season.

Picked up with pick No.33 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Owens was drafted to the Saints alongside close friend and fellow NGA alum Marcus Windhager (pick No.47).