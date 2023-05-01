FINN Callaghan has been named the round seven AFL Rising Star nominee after his impressive performance for Greater Western Sydney against Sydney.
Callaghan, pick No.3 in the 2021 draft, produced arguably the best game of his career in the Giants' incredible one-point win over the Swans on Saturday.
The silky left-footer had 26 disposals at 88.5 per cent efficiency and took a game-high 10 marks at the SCG.
After an injury interrupted start to his career, Callaghan has played in all seven games for the Giants in 2023.
Callaghan is averaging 20.7 disposals, 5.9 marks and 3.1 inside 50s this season.
The Giants (3-4) host the Western Bulldogs (4-3) at Manuka Oval on Saturday night in round eight.
AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023
Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)
Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)
Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)
Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)
Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)
Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)
Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)