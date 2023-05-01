Finn Callaghan in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

FINN Callaghan has been named the round seven AFL Rising Star nominee after his impressive performance for Greater Western Sydney against Sydney.

Callaghan, pick No.3 in the 2021 draft, produced arguably the best game of his career in the Giants' incredible one-point win over the Swans on Saturday.

The silky left-footer had 26 disposals at 88.5 per cent efficiency and took a game-high 10 marks at the SCG.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Finn's Derby joy, kicking it to Toby, family ties with arch rival Round seven AFL Rising Star nominee Finn Callaghan discusses his season so far with Cal Twomey

After an injury interrupted start to his career, Callaghan has played in all seven games for the Giants in 2023.

Callaghan is averaging 20.7 disposals, 5.9 marks and 3.1 inside 50s this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Rising Star: Finn Callaghan stars in round seven Watch the highlights and find out why Finn Callaghan gets the AFL Rising Star in round seven

The Giants (3-4) host the Western Bulldogs (4-3) at Manuka Oval on Saturday night in round eight.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)