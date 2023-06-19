Darcy Wilmot celebrates his first goal in Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Wilmot's extended run in Brisbane's senior side has seen him rewarded with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 14.

Wilmot was taken by the Lions with pick No.16 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and made his AFL debut in an elimination final last year

The 19-year-old has played every game for the Lions in 2023, averaging 13.5 disposals per game.

While most of the focus during Brisbane's win over Sydney last Friday night was on father-son pair Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft, 19-year-old Wilmot delivered another solid performance with 19 disposals and four marks across half-back.

Coach Chris Fagan said he was impressed with the Wilmot's solid contribution in all 13 matches this season.

"He is a really good one-on-one competitor who reads the play really well and provides us with great rebound," Fagan said.

"The 'Motty' we see off the field isn't the same Motty we see on the field.

"He is a very charismatic individual who loves having fun around the Club, but when he takes the field, he is very disciplined and plays his role for the team as he is a great team man."

Learn More 05:43

Wilmot's post-match celebrations during Brisbane's finals run last year underlined his vibrancy and enthusiasm, which he has brought to the Lions' back half in 2023.

"His energy and enthusiasm for the game is unmatched," co-captain Lachie Neale said of Wilmot earlier this year.

"I don't know if he's taken over from him, but he reminds me a bit of Mitch Robinson.

"He gets the guys up and about, always having a laugh; you need a bit of that in the locker room."

Learn More 01:09

Wilmot is the second Lions player to be nominated for the Rising Star this season, following teammate Will Ashcroft's nomination in round two.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)