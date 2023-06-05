Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Richmond in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE young gun Jacob van Rooyen has been recognised for a string of outstanding performances with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 12.

The 194cm key forward had 16 disposals (seven contested) at 87.5 per cent efficiency and took a game-high seven marks (two contested) to be a key player in the Demons' gritty 17-point win over Carlton on Friday night.

On a tough night for scoring, van Rooyen also kicked a goal and had one goal assist and six score involvements.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wise words fuel van Rooyen burst, embracing 'exciting' chants Round 12 Rising Star nominee Jacob van Rooyen joins Cal Twomey to discuss his promising start in Melbourne's forward line

The 20-year-old's season tally now sits at 15 goals from 10 games after he made his long-awaited debut in round three against Sydney.

He has kicked at least a goal a game, including bags of three goals in his first match and on Anzac Day eve against Richmond.

After being selected with the club's first pick in the 2021 draft – No.19 overall – van Rooyen was forced to bide his time at VFL level, booting 36 goals from 18 appearances in 2022 as Casey won the premiership.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Rising Star: Jacob van Rooyen stars in round 12 Watch the highlights and find out why Jacob van Rooyen gets the AFL Rising Star in round 12

However, the Claremont product finally got his chance in round three this year and has played in all of the Demons' matches since.

Friday night's win lifted Melbourne into third spot on the ladder after two consecutive losses, bringing its win-loss record to 8-4 ahead of a huge King's Birthday clash with ladder-leader Collingwood.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)