The MRO findings from Sunday's games are in

Ben Ainsworth celebrates a goal during the round 19 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Sinclair and Paul Curtis have been fined for wrestling during Sunday's match between St Kilda and North Melbourne, while Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth has been fined for staging.

Ainsworth has been cited for an incident in the fourth quarter of his side's loss to Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval.

Moments after his appeals for a free kick went unrewarded, Ainsworth can be seen on the broadcast getting to his feet with his arms in the air, again appealing towards an umpire. A call of, "no, stand up" can also be heard at the time.

A few moments later, Ainsworth pushed GWS's Harry Perryman in the back and punched him in the backside, giving away a free kick.

Curtis has been fined $2500, which can be reduced to $1500 with an early guilty plea, for a second offence for engaging in a melee.

Sinclair has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000, for his first offence.

North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr was not cited for the hit that landed St Kilda's Brad Hill in hospital.

Ainsworth has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.