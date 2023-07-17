Melbourne's Judd McVee is the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 18

Judd McVee in action during the match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE young gun Judd McVee has quietly been putting together an outstanding debut season and his been recognised with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 18.

McVee hasn't missed a game since his debut in round one and once again showed his class off half-back in the Demons' thrilling one-point win over over Brisbane on Friday night.

With premiership defender Christian Salem sidelined for the start of the 2023 season, McVee was given his opportunity at the top level and hasn't looked back.

McVee recently signed for a further two-years with the club and is the second Melbourne player to be nominated for the Rising Star award this year, alongside key forward Jacob van Rooyen who was given the nod in round 12.

The 19-year-old collected 14 disposals, including seven intercept possessions and five contested, at 85.7 per cent efficiency to play a key role in the win.

Hailing from Western Australia, McVee was a rookie selection for the Demons and spent the 2022 season playing VFL with Casey.

Friday night's win kept Melbourne (11-6) clear in fourth spot on the ladder, moving it within one game of third spot and a game-and-a-half ahead of fifth.

The Demons host finals hopeful Adelaide this weekend at the MCG.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)