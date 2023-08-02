Disappointed Richmond players leave the ground the round seven clash against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND must overcome its Marvel Stadium curse if it is to remain on track for finals, while Port Adelaide will need to achieve a 16-year first if it is to break its three-match losing streak this weekend.

Sitting just two points outside the top eight, the Tigers face back-to-back games at Marvel Stadium in the next fortnight, against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.

Since 2010, the Tigers statistically have a worse win percentage at the SCG (16.7) than at Marvel Stadium (43.9), but former coach Damien Hardwick was never shy in showing his dislike for the Docklands venue.

Richmond is winless from its past six games there, including a loss to Gold Coast earlier this season.

While Geelong is smarting from a rare loss at home last weekend, the Cats have history on their side for their clash with the Power at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Port has won just two of 15 games at the Cattery since it entered the AFL in 1997, with the most recent victory coming in 2007. Since 2010, the Power have lost six games there by an average of 46 points.

Top five records at

home venues since 2010 Venue Win percentage Geelong GMHBA Stadium 85.7 Hawthorn University of Tasmania Stadium 77.4 Sydney SCG 66.9 Port Adelaide Adelaide Oval 62.5 Collingwood MCG 60.7



Of teams to have played at least five games there, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs are also winless at GMHBA Stadium since 2010, with a combined record of 47 losses.

Despite its shock loss to Fremantle last weekend, Geelong has easily the best home record in the competition since 2010. The Cats have a win percentage of 85.7 at GMHBA Stadium, with Sydney's 66.9 at the SCG the next best. Hawthorn has a win percentage of 77.4 at its second home in Launceston compared to a 60.1 at the MCG.

Home ground advantage also looms as a major factor for the teams set to finish in the top four. As the ladder stands, Port would play Brisbane in a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval, where the Lions have a 3-9 record since 2010. Conversely, the Power have a decent record at the Gabba, winning five of 11 games since 2010.

If Melbourne secures second place, it has a win percentage of 44.8 at the MCG since 2010. However, that sits at 58 since the start of 2019. Brisbane (12.5 win percentage at the 'G since 2010) or Port (44) would be its likely opponent. The Dees wouldn't fear an away final at Adelaide Oval, where they hold a 10-7 win-loss record.

Zac Bailey celebrates with Jarrod Berry during the 2022 Semi Final match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG, September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Your club's record since 2010...

*minimum five games played at a venue

Best venue

Gabba: 7-4 (63.6%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-9 (0%)

Home venue

Adelaide Oval: 69-49 (58.5%)

Best venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 10-7 (58.8%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-8 (0%)

Home venue

Gabba: 81-75 (51.9%)

Best venue

Optus Stadium: 5-4 (55.6%)

Worst venue

Adelaide Oval: 0-7 (0%)

Home venues

MCG: 46-3-64 (40.7%)

Marvel Stadium: 42-62 (40.4%)

Best venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 6-2 (75%)

Worst venue

SCG: 3-6 (33.3%)

Home venue

MCG: 120-4-74 (60.7%)

Best venue

Gabba: 5-5 (50%)

Worst venue

SCG: 1-9 (10%)

Home venues

Marvel Stadium: 62-52 (54.5%)

MCG: 37-2-61 (37%)

Best venues

GMHBA Stadium: 4-4 (50%)

Gabba: 4-4 (50%)

Worst venue

University of Tasmania Stadium: 1-6 (14.3%)

Home venue

Optus Stadium: 37-28 (56.9%)

Best venue

Marvel Stadium: 30-1-9 (75%)

Worst venue

Optus Stadium: 4-6 (40%)

Home venue

GMHBA Stadium: 90-15 (85.7%)

Best venue

TIO Stadium: 4-2 (66.7%)

Worst venues

Adelaide Oval: 0-10 (0%)

GMHBA Stadium: 0-8 (0%)

Giants Stadium: 0-6 (0%)

University of Tasmania Stadium: 0-6 (0%)

Home venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 45-2-76 (36.6%)

Best venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 7-5 (58.3%)

Worst venue

Optus Stadium: 1-8 (11.1%)

Home venue

Giants Stadium: 50-1-35 (58.1%)

Manuka Oval: 14-19 (42.4%)

Best venue

Marvel Stadium: 27-1-17 (60%)

Worst venue

Giants Stadium: 0-8 (0%)

Home venues

University of Tasmania Stadium: 41-1-11 (77.4%)

MCG: 89-2-57 (60.1%)

Best venue

Optus Stadium: 7-3 (70%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 2-9 (18.2%)

Home venue

MCG: 74-3-88 (44.8%)

Best venue

MCG: 10-13 (43.5%)

Worst venue

Adelaide Oval: 0-11 (0%)

Home venues

Blundstone Arena: 17-1-15 (51.5%)

Marvel Stadium: 74-81 (47.7%)

Best venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 11-1 (91.7%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-6 (0%)

Home venue

Adelaide Oval: 75-45 (62.5%)

Best venue

Heritage Bank Stadium: 11-2 (84.6%)

Worst venue

SCG: 1-5 (16.7%)

Home venue

MCG: 106-5-68 (59.6%)

Best venue

Gabba: 8-5 (61.5%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-6 (0%)

Home venue

Marvel Stadium: 82-3-77 (50.6%)

Best venue

Marvel Stadium: 28-11 (71.8%)

Worst venue

MCG: 18-1-23 (42.9%)

Home venue

SCG: 87-2-41 (66.9%)

Best venues

Adelaide Oval: 9-7 (56.3%)

Gabba: 9-7 (56.3%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-7 (0%)

Home venue

Optus Stadium: 38-31 (55.1%)

Best venue

Cazalys Stadium: 5-0 (100%)

Worst venue

GMHBA Stadium: 0-9 (0%)

Home venue

Marvel Stadium: 91-74 (55.2%)