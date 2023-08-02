RICHMOND must overcome its Marvel Stadium curse if it is to remain on track for finals, while Port Adelaide will need to achieve a 16-year first if it is to break its three-match losing streak this weekend.
Sitting just two points outside the top eight, the Tigers face back-to-back games at Marvel Stadium in the next fortnight, against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.
Since 2010, the Tigers statistically have a worse win percentage at the SCG (16.7) than at Marvel Stadium (43.9), but former coach Damien Hardwick was never shy in showing his dislike for the Docklands venue.
Richmond is winless from its past six games there, including a loss to Gold Coast earlier this season.
While Geelong is smarting from a rare loss at home last weekend, the Cats have history on their side for their clash with the Power at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.
Port has won just two of 15 games at the Cattery since it entered the AFL in 1997, with the most recent victory coming in 2007. Since 2010, the Power have lost six games there by an average of 46 points.
|Top five records at
home venues since 2010
|Venue
|Win percentage
|Geelong
|GMHBA Stadium
|85.7
|Hawthorn
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|77.4
|Sydney
|SCG
|66.9
|Port Adelaide
|Adelaide Oval
|62.5
|Collingwood
|MCG
|60.7
Of teams to have played at least five games there, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs are also winless at GMHBA Stadium since 2010, with a combined record of 47 losses.
Despite its shock loss to Fremantle last weekend, Geelong has easily the best home record in the competition since 2010. The Cats have a win percentage of 85.7 at GMHBA Stadium, with Sydney's 66.9 at the SCG the next best. Hawthorn has a win percentage of 77.4 at its second home in Launceston compared to a 60.1 at the MCG.
Home ground advantage also looms as a major factor for the teams set to finish in the top four. As the ladder stands, Port would play Brisbane in a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval, where the Lions have a 3-9 record since 2010. Conversely, the Power have a decent record at the Gabba, winning five of 11 games since 2010.
If Melbourne secures second place, it has a win percentage of 44.8 at the MCG since 2010. However, that sits at 58 since the start of 2019. Brisbane (12.5 win percentage at the 'G since 2010) or Port (44) would be its likely opponent. The Dees wouldn't fear an away final at Adelaide Oval, where they hold a 10-7 win-loss record.
Your club's record since 2010...
*minimum five games played at a venue
Best venue
Gabba: 7-4 (63.6%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-9 (0%)
Home venue
Adelaide Oval: 69-49 (58.5%)
Best venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 10-7 (58.8%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-8 (0%)
Home venue
Gabba: 81-75 (51.9%)
Best venue
Optus Stadium: 5-4 (55.6%)
Worst venue
Adelaide Oval: 0-7 (0%)
Home venues
MCG: 46-3-64 (40.7%)
Marvel Stadium: 42-62 (40.4%)
Best venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 6-2 (75%)
Worst venue
SCG: 3-6 (33.3%)
Home venue
MCG: 120-4-74 (60.7%)
Best venue
Gabba: 5-5 (50%)
Worst venue
SCG: 1-9 (10%)
Home venues
Marvel Stadium: 62-52 (54.5%)
MCG: 37-2-61 (37%)
Best venues
GMHBA Stadium: 4-4 (50%)
Gabba: 4-4 (50%)
Worst venue
University of Tasmania Stadium: 1-6 (14.3%)
Home venue
Optus Stadium: 37-28 (56.9%)
Best venue
Marvel Stadium: 30-1-9 (75%)
Worst venue
Optus Stadium: 4-6 (40%)
Home venue
GMHBA Stadium: 90-15 (85.7%)
Best venue
TIO Stadium: 4-2 (66.7%)
Worst venues
Adelaide Oval: 0-10 (0%)
GMHBA Stadium: 0-8 (0%)
Giants Stadium: 0-6 (0%)
University of Tasmania Stadium: 0-6 (0%)
Home venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 45-2-76 (36.6%)
Best venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 7-5 (58.3%)
Worst venue
Optus Stadium: 1-8 (11.1%)
Home venue
Giants Stadium: 50-1-35 (58.1%)
Manuka Oval: 14-19 (42.4%)
Best venue
Marvel Stadium: 27-1-17 (60%)
Worst venue
Giants Stadium: 0-8 (0%)
Home venues
University of Tasmania Stadium: 41-1-11 (77.4%)
MCG: 89-2-57 (60.1%)
Best venue
Optus Stadium: 7-3 (70%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 2-9 (18.2%)
Home venue
MCG: 74-3-88 (44.8%)
Best venue
MCG: 10-13 (43.5%)
Worst venue
Adelaide Oval: 0-11 (0%)
Home venues
Blundstone Arena: 17-1-15 (51.5%)
Marvel Stadium: 74-81 (47.7%)
Best venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 11-1 (91.7%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-6 (0%)
Home venue
Adelaide Oval: 75-45 (62.5%)
Best venue
Heritage Bank Stadium: 11-2 (84.6%)
Worst venue
SCG: 1-5 (16.7%)
Home venue
MCG: 106-5-68 (59.6%)
Best venue
Gabba: 8-5 (61.5%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-6 (0%)
Home venue
Marvel Stadium: 82-3-77 (50.6%)
Best venue
Marvel Stadium: 28-11 (71.8%)
Worst venue
MCG: 18-1-23 (42.9%)
Home venue
SCG: 87-2-41 (66.9%)
Best venues
Adelaide Oval: 9-7 (56.3%)
Gabba: 9-7 (56.3%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-7 (0%)
Home venue
Optus Stadium: 38-31 (55.1%)
Best venue
Cazalys Stadium: 5-0 (100%)
Worst venue
GMHBA Stadium: 0-9 (0%)
Home venue
Marvel Stadium: 91-74 (55.2%)