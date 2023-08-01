Aliir Aliir leaves the field during Port Adelaide's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Butts  Foot  Season
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Nick Murray  Knee  Season
 Izak Rankine  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Butts has undergone surgery on a fractured foot after being subbed out of Saturday night's Showdown. The key defender had a successful operation to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot, with the Crows forecasting a three-month recovery period before a full pre-season. Murray underwent surgery last week to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Taylor will now be sidelined indefinitely after the Crows opted to remove a plate in his foot that was inserted following a Lisfranc injury in April. Rankine is targeting a round 22 return against Brisbane after recent progress. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Face  2 weeks
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Zac Bailey  Calf  Test
 Keidan Coleman  Face  1-2 weeks
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Oscar McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

McInerney did not train on Tuesday and will be tested later in the week. Bailey was close to playing last weekend and unless something goes awry in the next day or two, is expected to resume his place to play Fremantle on Sunday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Suspension  Round 22
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Corey Durdin  Shoulder  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  TBC
 Sam Walsh  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Cerra for at least a fortnight, having suffered a low-grade hamstring injury. Kennedy will return to running duties later this week and remains a chance to return late in the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Fin Macrae  Thumb  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Livewire forward Bobby Hill will be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Friday night's game against Carlton. Macrae is still sidelined with a broken thumb. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  8-11 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Quad  5-7 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Foot  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 Jake Stringer  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Stringer missed Saturday night's loss to the Swans and looks set to be sidelined, alongside Draper and Shiel. Setterfield is close to a return, while James Stewart made his comeback in the VFL on the weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Knee laceration   Test
 Will Brodie  Ankle  Test
 Brennan Cox  Ankle  Test
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Season
 Josh Draper  Groin  1 week
 Nat Fyfe  Foot & finger  Season
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Brandon Walker  Knee  Season
 Karl Worner  Calf  Test
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Cox has made a faster than expected recovery and could be available this week if he can get through main training and prove his fitness. Banfield, Brodie and Worner are in the same scenario and could play at either AFL or WAFL level. The Dockers said they were progressing the strength and running loads for young tall Draper. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Hamstring  Medium term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Short term
 Tom Hawkins  Hamstring  Short term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without premiership pair Blicavs and Hawkins in the coming weeks after they sustained hamstring injuries in the loss to Fremantle. Blicavs is more serious with the All-Australian suffering a high-grade strain that could rule him out for the rest of the season. Hawkins is set to miss the coming games against Port Adelaide and Collingwood, potentially longer.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  3 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Hamstring   5 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

No news is good news for the Suns. Jeffrey is expected to resume running this week and could be available for the final round, or at least the club's VFL finals campaign. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Tom Green  Hamstring  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  5 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  Test
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  4 weeks
 James Peatling  Concussion  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Back  3 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Green to return for Saturday night's clash with the Swans, while Hogan is also closing on his comeback. If the key forward makes it through a fitness test later this week, he will play. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Karl Amon  Knee   Test
 Henry Hustwaite  Ankle  Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  TBC
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Test
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Amon missed the game on Sunday due to a lingering knee issue. The wingman will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jiath is still sidelined with a groin issue but the Hawks remain hopeful he will play again before the end of the home and away season.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Oliver Seston  Elbow  Season
 Tom Sparrow  Calf  Test
 Daniel Turner  Hand  3-4 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  3-4 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Sparrow will face a fitness test after missing the Richmond match with calf tightness, but is a good chance to return this week. McDonald (ankle) has integrated into full training and should be available for Casey's next match in a fortnight, while Oliver (hamstring) is inching towards a return but is still at least another week away. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  Test
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  1 week
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  Test
 Aaron Hall  Achilles  Test
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Test
 Liam Shiels  Calf  1-2 weeks
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  3-4 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Goater to be cleared to play in Sunday's clash with the Demons, despite being subbed off last week. Bonar, Hall and Perez could all return at some level, but will also need to undergo fitness tests. The club is still awaiting more information before clearing Coleman-Jones after a second concussion of the season. Shiels and Wardlaw are still at least a week away. Charlie Lazzaro (back) and Tom Powell (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aliir Aliir  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Barkla  Quad  Test
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Sam Hayes  Shoulder  TBC
 Lachie Jones  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Knee  Test
 Tom McCallum  Appendix  3 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

No Aliir or Jones this week to face Geelong, but there is a chance Lycett could be available after sitting out last weekend. Bad news for Sinn, whose hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL means he's racing to get back before season's end. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mate Colina  Back  6-11 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  Season
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond had no new injuries from the loss to Melbourne, but announced Gibcus has been ruled out of any action this season. Toby Nankervis has served his three-match suspension, while Jayden Short and Jacob Bauer are available to face the Bulldogs.  – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bradley Hill  Lung  Test
 Dougal Howard  Wrist  Test
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Max King  Shoulder  Test
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  1 week
 Cooper Sharman  Leg  Test
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones is set to miss the rest of the home and away season after suffering a medial ligament strain on Sunday. The midfielder will meet with a surgeon this week. Sharman has avoided a more serious injury but is a test this week. Hill and King are both pushing to be available for selection.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Justin McInerney  Calf  3 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  Test
 Dane Rampe  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The career-ending injury to Lance Franklin has meant the calf problems suffered by Rampe and McInerney against Essendon have been somewhat overlooked. Defender Melican is set to complete full training this week and may be cleared in time to face the Giants. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Shoulder  TBC
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  Season
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  Season
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  1 week
 Jeremy McGovern  Concussion  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Connor West  Knee  3 weeks
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

McGovern is expected to return this week after missing the past two matches because of late onset concussion. His return would ease the backline burden after Barrass succumbed to a compressed fracture in his back that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. There were no confirmed injuries out of the North Melbourne win, although Oscar Allen pushed on after leaving the ground to be assessed, with coach Adam Simpson confirming he had been playing sore for several weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Indefinite
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Quad  3-5 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Illness  1-2 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  Test
 Alex Keath  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce will require a second knee reconstruction in two years after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Greater Western Sydney. Keath has entered concussion protocols and won't face Richmond. Ed Richards will be available after missing the trip to Ballarat due to illness. Jones could face the Tigers if he proves his fitness later this week. The key defender hasn't played since breaking his arm in round 15. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 