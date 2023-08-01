Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 21.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Butts has undergone surgery on a fractured foot after being subbed out of Saturday night's Showdown. The key defender had a successful operation to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot, with the Crows forecasting a three-month recovery period before a full pre-season. Murray underwent surgery last week to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Taylor will now be sidelined indefinitely after the Crows opted to remove a plate in his foot that was inserted following a Lisfranc injury in April. Rankine is targeting a round 22 return against Brisbane after recent progress. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|2 weeks
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Bailey
|Calf
|Test
|Keidan Coleman
|Face
|1-2 weeks
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
McInerney did not train on Tuesday and will be tested later in the week. Bailey was close to playing last weekend and unless something goes awry in the next day or two, is expected to resume his place to play Fremantle on Sunday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Cerra for at least a fortnight, having suffered a low-grade hamstring injury. Kennedy will return to running duties later this week and remains a chance to return late in the season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Fin Macrae
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Livewire forward Bobby Hill will be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Friday night's game against Carlton. Macrae is still sidelined with a broken thumb. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|8-11 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Stringer missed Saturday night's loss to the Swans and looks set to be sidelined, alongside Draper and Shiel. Setterfield is close to a return, while James Stewart made his comeback in the VFL on the weekend. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Knee laceration
|Test
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|Test
|Brennan Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Draper
|Groin
|1 week
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot & finger
|Season
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|Season
|Karl Worner
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Cox has made a faster than expected recovery and could be available this week if he can get through main training and prove his fitness. Banfield, Brodie and Worner are in the same scenario and could play at either AFL or WAFL level. The Dockers said they were progressing the strength and running loads for young tall Draper. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Blicavs
|Hamstring
|Medium term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Short term
|Tom Hawkins
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong will be without premiership pair Blicavs and Hawkins in the coming weeks after they sustained hamstring injuries in the loss to Fremantle. Blicavs is more serious with the All-Australian suffering a high-grade strain that could rule him out for the rest of the season. Hawkins is set to miss the coming games against Port Adelaide and Collingwood, potentially longer. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
No news is good news for the Suns. Jeffrey is expected to resume running this week and could be available for the final round, or at least the club's VFL finals campaign. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Jesse Hogan
|Quad
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|4 weeks
|James Peatling
|Concussion
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants expect Green to return for Saturday night's clash with the Swans, while Hogan is also closing on his comeback. If the key forward makes it through a fitness test later this week, he will play. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Amon
|Knee
|Test
|Henry Hustwaite
|Ankle
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|TBC
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Amon missed the game on Sunday due to a lingering knee issue. The wingman will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jiath is still sidelined with a groin issue but the Hawks remain hopeful he will play again before the end of the home and away season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Oliver Seston
|Elbow
|Season
|Tom Sparrow
|Calf
|Test
|Daniel Turner
|Hand
|3-4 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Sparrow will face a fitness test after missing the Richmond match with calf tightness, but is a good chance to return this week. McDonald (ankle) has integrated into full training and should be available for Casey's next match in a fortnight, while Oliver (hamstring) is inching towards a return but is still at least another week away. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|1 week
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Achilles
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect Goater to be cleared to play in Sunday's clash with the Demons, despite being subbed off last week. Bonar, Hall and Perez could all return at some level, but will also need to undergo fitness tests. The club is still awaiting more information before clearing Coleman-Jones after a second concussion of the season. Shiels and Wardlaw are still at least a week away. Charlie Lazzaro (back) and Tom Powell (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Barkla
|Quad
|Test
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Hayes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Lachie Jones
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|Test
|Tom McCallum
|Appendix
|3 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
No Aliir or Jones this week to face Geelong, but there is a chance Lycett could be available after sitting out last weekend. Bad news for Sinn, whose hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL means he's racing to get back before season's end. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mate Colina
|Back
|6-11 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Richmond had no new injuries from the loss to Melbourne, but announced Gibcus has been ruled out of any action this season. Toby Nankervis has served his three-match suspension, while Jayden Short and Jacob Bauer are available to face the Bulldogs. – Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bradley Hill
|Lung
|Test
|Dougal Howard
|Wrist
|Test
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Max King
|Shoulder
|Test
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Cooper Sharman
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Jones is set to miss the rest of the home and away season after suffering a medial ligament strain on Sunday. The midfielder will meet with a surgeon this week. Sharman has avoided a more serious injury but is a test this week. Hill and King are both pushing to be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
The career-ending injury to Lance Franklin has meant the calf problems suffered by Rampe and McInerney against Essendon have been somewhat overlooked. Defender Melican is set to complete full training this week and may be cleared in time to face the Giants. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jeremy McGovern
|Concussion
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Connor West
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
McGovern is expected to return this week after missing the past two matches because of late onset concussion. His return would ease the backline burden after Barrass succumbed to a compressed fracture in his back that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. There were no confirmed injuries out of the North Melbourne win, although Oscar Allen pushed on after leaving the ground to be assessed, with coach Adam Simpson confirming he had been playing sore for several weeks. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Illness
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|Test
|Alex Keath
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: August 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Bruce will require a second knee reconstruction in two years after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Greater Western Sydney. Keath has entered concussion protocols and won't face Richmond. Ed Richards will be available after missing the trip to Ballarat due to illness. Jones could face the Tigers if he proves his fitness later this week. The key defender hasn't played since breaking his arm in round 15. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list