Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Aliir Aliir leaves the field during Port Adelaide's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Butts Foot Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 2-3 weeks Nick Murray Knee Season Izak Rankine Hamstring 1-2 weeks Zac Taylor Foot TBC Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Butts has undergone surgery on a fractured foot after being subbed out of Saturday night's Showdown. The key defender had a successful operation to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot, with the Crows forecasting a three-month recovery period before a full pre-season. Murray underwent surgery last week to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Taylor will now be sidelined indefinitely after the Crows opted to remove a plate in his foot that was inserted following a Lisfranc injury in April. Rankine is targeting a round 22 return against Brisbane after recent progress. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Face 2 weeks Will Ashcroft Knee Season Zac Bailey Calf Test Keidan Coleman Face 1-2 weeks James Madden Shoulder Season Oscar McInerney Ankle Test Carter Michael Quad TBC Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

McInerney did not train on Tuesday and will be tested later in the week. Bailey was close to playing last weekend and unless something goes awry in the next day or two, is expected to resume his place to play Fremantle on Sunday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Suspension Round 22 Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks Corey Durdin Shoulder Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 3-5 weeks Harry McKay Knee 4-6 weeks Alex Mirkov Heart Season Sam Philp Foot Season Jack Silvagni Knee TBC Sam Walsh Hamstring 1-2 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Cerra for at least a fortnight, having suffered a low-grade hamstring injury. Kennedy will return to running duties later this week and remains a chance to return late in the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Fin Macrae Thumb 2-3 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Livewire forward Bobby Hill will be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Friday night's game against Carlton. Macrae is still sidelined with a broken thumb. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle 8-11 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 5-7 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 5-7 weeks Will Setterfield Foot Test Dylan Shiel Foot TBC Jake Stringer Foot TBC Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Stringer missed Saturday night's loss to the Swans and looks set to be sidelined, alongside Draper and Shiel. Setterfield is close to a return, while James Stewart made his comeback in the VFL on the weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Knee laceration Test Will Brodie Ankle Test Brennan Cox Ankle Test Sean Darcy Ankle Season Josh Draper Groin 1 week Nat Fyfe Foot & finger Season Sebit Kuek Knee Season Brandon Walker Knee Season Karl Worner Calf Test Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Cox has made a faster than expected recovery and could be available this week if he can get through main training and prove his fitness. Banfield, Brodie and Worner are in the same scenario and could play at either AFL or WAFL level. The Dockers said they were progressing the strength and running loads for young tall Draper. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Hamstring Medium term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Cam Guthrie Toe Short term Tom Hawkins Hamstring Short term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without premiership pair Blicavs and Hawkins in the coming weeks after they sustained hamstring injuries in the loss to Fremantle. Blicavs is more serious with the All-Australian suffering a high-grade strain that could rule him out for the rest of the season. Hawkins is set to miss the coming games against Port Adelaide and Collingwood, potentially longer. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 3 weeks Bodhi Uwland Hamstring 5 weeks Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

No news is good news for the Suns. Jeffrey is expected to resume running this week and could be available for the final round, or at least the club's VFL finals campaign. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Tom Green Hamstring Test Max Gruzewski Foot 5 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Jesse Hogan Quad Test Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 4 weeks James Peatling Concussion Test Braydon Preuss Back 3 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Green to return for Saturday night's clash with the Swans, while Hogan is also closing on his comeback. If the key forward makes it through a fitness test later this week, he will play. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee Test Henry Hustwaite Ankle Test Changkuoth Jiath Groin TBC Max Lynch Concussion Season Fionn O'Hara Concussion Test Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Amon missed the game on Sunday due to a lingering knee issue. The wingman will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jiath is still sidelined with a groin issue but the Hawks remain hopeful he will play again before the end of the home and away season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 3-4 weeks Blake Howes Hand Season Tom McDonald Ankle 1-2 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring 1-2 weeks Oliver Seston Elbow Season Tom Sparrow Calf Test Daniel Turner Hand 3-4 weeks Kye Turner Groin 3-4 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Sparrow will face a fitness test after missing the Richmond match with calf tightness, but is a good chance to return this week. McDonald (ankle) has integrated into full training and should be available for Casey's next match in a fortnight, while Oliver (hamstring) is inching towards a return but is still at least another week away. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee Test Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC Charlie Comben Ankle 1 week Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee Test Aaron Hall Achilles Test Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Flynn Perez Knee Test Liam Shiels Calf 1-2 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cam Zurhaar Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Goater to be cleared to play in Sunday's clash with the Demons, despite being subbed off last week. Bonar, Hall and Perez could all return at some level, but will also need to undergo fitness tests. The club is still awaiting more information before clearing Coleman-Jones after a second concussion of the season. Shiels and Wardlaw are still at least a week away. Charlie Lazzaro (back) and Tom Powell (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Concussion 1-2 weeks Nathan Barkla Quad Test Tom Clurey Back Season Orazio Fantasia Quad Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Sam Hayes Shoulder TBC Lachie Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks Scott Lycett Knee Test Tom McCallum Appendix 3 weeks Josh Sinn Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

No Aliir or Jones this week to face Geelong, but there is a chance Lycett could be available after sitting out last weekend. Bad news for Sinn, whose hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL means he's racing to get back before season's end. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mate Colina Back 6-11 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring Season Tom Lynch Foot Season Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond had no new injuries from the loss to Melbourne, but announced Gibcus has been ruled out of any action this season. Toby Nankervis has served his three-match suspension, while Jayden Short and Jacob Bauer are available to face the Bulldogs. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bradley Hill Lung Test Dougal Howard Wrist Test Zak Jones Knee TBC Max King Shoulder Test Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Seb Ross Hamstring 1 week Cooper Sharman Leg Test Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones is set to miss the rest of the home and away season after suffering a medial ligament strain on Sunday. The midfielder will meet with a surgeon this week. Sharman has avoided a more serious injury but is a test this week. Hill and King are both pushing to be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Justin McInerney Calf 3 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Dane Rampe Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

The career-ending injury to Lance Franklin has meant the calf problems suffered by Rampe and McInerney against Essendon have been somewhat overlooked. Defender Melican is set to complete full training this week and may be cleared in time to face the Giants. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Shoulder TBC Coby Burgiel Hamstring 4 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin Season Reuben Ginbey Hamstring Season Jamaine Jones Ankle 1 week Jeremy McGovern Concussion Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Luke Shuey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Connor West Knee 3 weeks Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

McGovern is expected to return this week after missing the past two matches because of late onset concussion. His return would ease the backline burden after Barrass succumbed to a compressed fracture in his back that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. There were no confirmed injuries out of the North Melbourne win, although Oscar Allen pushed on after leaving the ground to be assessed, with coach Adam Simpson confirming he had been playing sore for several weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Josh Bruce Knee Indefinite Hayden Crozier Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sam Darcy Quad 3-5 weeks Harvey Gallagher Illness 1-2 weeks Liam Jones Arm Test Alex Keath Concussion 1-2 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 2-3 weeks Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: August 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce will require a second knee reconstruction in two years after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Greater Western Sydney. Keath has entered concussion protocols and won't face Richmond. Ed Richards will be available after missing the trip to Ballarat due to illness. Jones could face the Tigers if he proves his fitness later this week. The key defender hasn't played since breaking his arm in round 15. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list