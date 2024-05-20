Jarrod Berry's role change has been key to the Lions' improved form

Jarrod Berry celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE SUBTLE move that has helped Brisbane's resurgence over recent weeks has been the shift of Jarrod Berry from the wing to his preferred inside midfield role.

Berry has joined dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, great mate Hugh McCluggage and reliable Josh Dunkley in the centre square rotation and been a strong contributor in the win over Gold Coast, draw against Adelaide and Saturday night's hiding of Richmond.

It's some of the best football he's played in recent seasons.

And although injuries opened the door for Berry to change positions three weeks ago, the 26-year-old is making a strong case for staying there long-term.

Zac Bailey's ankle injury and Harry Sharp's late inclusion to the 22 against the Suns meant the Lions had a surplus of wingers (with Sharp, Jaspa Fletcher and Bruce Reville), allowing coach Chris Fagan to move Berry onball.

Prior to that match, the No.17 pick from the 2016 AFL Draft had not attended one centre bounce in 2024. Since, he's attended 44 in the past three weeks and averaged 24 disposals, four tackles, three clearances and kicked two goals since.

Learn More 18:01

Neale said his teammate had grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"His will to compete holds him, and us, in good stead," Neale said on Monday.

"It's been awesome having him in there. He's a team-first player and listens to everything we ask of him.

"It's great he's getting reward for his effort."

Jarrod Berry in action during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions midfield has been hard to crack in the past six seasons with Neale, McCluggage, Dunkley, Jarryd Lyons and Dayne Zorko demanding big minutes at various stages, while Bailey and Cam Rayner have also been used often as a point of difference with their speed and power.

It's meant Berry, who stands 193cm, is strongly built and one of the club's best endurance athletes, has made a home on the wing.

Neale said despite inside midfield being Berry's preferred position, the Victorian had never complained.

"He's the ultimate team man," Neale said.

Jarrod Berry in action during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's the first one to say he'll sacrifice his game for the team and do what the team needs.

"You know the professional and person he is, he's going to come in and whatever role we ask him to play, he's going to do it.

"At the moment it's a ball-hunter and inside mid and applying pressure and tackling and chasing and providing run through the middle of the ground, which he's doing really well.

"That's his role at the moment, and he's doing it well."