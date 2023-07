Lance Franklin in 2005; celebrating Hawthorn's 2013 premiership; with the Swans in 2014 and after Sydney's 2021 finals loss to GWS. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Nat and Damo pay tribute to Lance Franklin after his retirement call

- Emotions swell as Nat reads a heartfelt letter to Buddy

- Port Adelaide in the spotlight after errant decision on Aliir's head knock

- Blues 'allowed to dream big' after courageous mid-season turnaround

