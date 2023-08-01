Taylor Walker after the round 20 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OF THE remarkable feats Adelaide's Taylor Walker accomplished during Saturday night's Showdown victory over Port Adelaide, his flushed left-foot strike from beyond 50m was the pick of the bunch.

Having baulked around his defender, Walker launched into a sweetly hit long-range effort that put the exclamation mark on a night that featured seven goals from 11 shots, 20 disposals, six marks and 15 score involvements.

But the accuracy and power of the goal should not have been a surprise. According to Champion Data, Walker is now having statistically the most accurate season in front of goal in more than a decade.

Walker has kicked 61 goals from 18 games this season, achieving that mark from 94 shots at a conversion rate of 64.89 per cent. Champion Data has subsequently rated the expected accuracy of the veteran's shots this season at 47.98 per cent.

The difference, which stands at +16.9 per cent, is the greatest level of accuracy Champion Data has ever recorded for all players across the League to have had at least 80 shots on goal dating back to 2012.

Learn More 03:59

It is also some way clear of West Coast's Josh Kennedy (who went at 13.3 per cent above expected accuracy in 2013) and Fremantle's Matthew Pavlich (12.8 per cent above in 2012) in second and third place respectively.

THE AFL'S MOST ACCURATE

YEAR PLAYER GAMES SHOTS EXPECTED ACCURACY ACTUAL ACCURACY DIFFERENCE 2023 Taylor Walker 18 94 47.98% 64.89% +16.9% 2013 Josh Kennedy 21 99 47.31% 60.61% +13.3% 2012 Matthew Pavlich 23 99 54.92% 67.68% +12.8% 2014 Josh Kennedy 20 98 46.98% 59.18% +12.2% 2022 Bayley Fritsch 24 88 50.92% 62.50% +11.6%

Walker's latest haul has him on 61 goals for the season, just six behind Carlton's Charlie Curnow and 11 clear of North Melbourne's Nick Larkey in the Coleman Medal race. With a game against West Coast still to come, he remains firmly in contention for the award.

Winning the prize for being the AFL's leading individual goalkicker would create more records for 'Tex'. In fact, should he do so, he would become the second oldest player to win a Coleman Medal in V/AFL history.

Taylor Walker and Crows fans ride home a goal during the round 20 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Walker, at 33.27 years, would sit narrowly behind Geelong's Gary Ablett snr (33.90 years) in 1995 and clear of Fitzroy's Bernie Quinlan (33.12 years) in 1984 as one of just three footballers to have won the Coleman Medal aged 33 or above.

He is now just two goals shy of his career-high, which stands at 63 and was set in 2012, while he has already bettered the three other times he was named in an All-Australian squad in 2015, 2017 and 2022.

The fact Walker is enjoying such a peak in form towards the tail-end of his career is just as rare. In fact, should he kick nine goals from his final four games – reaching 70 for the campaign – then more history would be created.

Learn More 03:14

So far in V/AFL history, only Richmond's Kevin Bartlett (84 goals in 1980) and Brisbane's Alastair Lynch (74 goals in 2002) have reached the 70-goal landmark for the first time in their careers after turning 33.

Like that celebrated pair, Walker is ageing like a fine wine. Having signed a one-year contract extension only last week, ensuring a 17th season at Adelaide, the journey is not over yet. Expect the goals, and the medals, to continue flowing.