Shannon Hurn says there's a simple reason why he kept playing at the highest level for 18 seasons

Shannon Hurn with his teammates ahead of the R20 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER 18 AFL seasons and a club-record 332 games, retiring West Coast champion Shannon Hurn never lost the sense of joy that he first experienced as a five-year-old playing the game with Angaston Football Club in South Australia.

Ultimately it was his body, rather than his mind, that told Hurn it was time for him to retire, with the premiership captain making his decision halfway through the season when he could no longer tolerate regular back-to-back matches.

In front of a room packed with West Coast players, coaches and staff, family, and friends, Hurn spoke from the heart on Tuesday about what the game had meant to him as he prepares to farewell fans in the Eagles' final two home matches.

"I've been very much indebted to it and always will be, from Auskick to AFL level, from the country to the city, I just think everyone can be a part of sport, no matter what your ability or your size or your speed or your age," Hurn said.

"That's why we all play sport, and it's a wonderful game that I am so thankful to have played for so long, and here at West Coast.

"It doesn't matter what stage of the game it is, or what the scoreboard says, you can always challenge yourself to win the next contest and help your mate, and that's what I've always aimed to do.

"Football provides an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than yourself and it gives you a sense of belonging and brings communities together.

"To me it's as simple as that and I have never lost sight of this and the joy that it brings many people, and especially myself, along the way."

Shannon Hurn and Adam Simpson hold the premiership cup after the 2018 Grand Final on September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Hurn, 35, prepares to leave the AFL after a remarkably consistent career that has seen him grow into one of the game's most universally respected players.

Recruited from South Australia with pick No.13 in the 2005 national draft, his ability to remain a consistent contributor deep into his career has been remarkable, with the powerfully built defender finishing runner-up in last year's best and fairest and earning his second selection as an All-Australian in 2019, as vice-captain.

He was also voted as the League's best captain in 2019 by the AFL Players' Association, leading the Eagles between 2015-2019.

Revered by teammates for his consistent habits and professionalism, he thanked Central Districts Football Club for teaching him about training with intensity and purpose.

It was his parents Sandi and William, however, who taught Hurn and sister Ashton about "the importance of teamwork, doing your best and never giving in".

"That's something that I've always tried to keep," the defender said.

Shannon Hurn with sister Ashton, mum Sandi and dad William in the changerooms after the 2018 West Coast premiership win. Picture: Peter Argent, SANFL

"My sister used to be my kicking partner, so she has got better as time has gone on.

"But on the farm, some of my best memories were had with her, just kicking the footy. She was brilliant and has been a great support for me."

Coach Adam Simpson said he had never come across a player during his time in the game that was as respected as Hurn, both because of the type of player he has been and the way he has approached the game.

"He mentioned about being the best you can be, that's what he's done for 18 years, which is remarkable," Simpson said.

"I'm so proud he got rewarded with a premiership and he was able to captain the side the way he did. Then he stepped aside when the time was right for him and the club.

"He's mentored this group in a way you wouldn't believe, so we'll miss him in that sense as well as on-field."

The future for Hurn is likely to involve more time in South Australia and a break from the football bubble to experience something new.

Telling his teammates that 2023 would be his last season an emotional experience, he said, leaving the players with a simple message as they embark on a rebuild and prepare to finish what has been a challenging season.

"No one wants to make a mistake in life, and what I mean by that is no one wants to drop a mark or miss a goal. But it happens," he said.

"Because there's so many opinions and scrutiny on the game, that can get challenged. So [the message was] do your best, learn from your mistakes, and get up and have another go."