Justin McInerney is set to sign a long-term deal with the Swans

Justin McInerney kicks during Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY wingman Justin McInerney is set to turn his back on free agency and sign a long-term deal with the club.

AFL.com.au understands McInerney is poised to ink a five-year extension with the Swans to take his name off the free agency list this year.

McInerney was due to be an in-demand player around the competition this season but the new deal will take him through to the end of the 2031 season.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent member of the Swans over the past five years, with his running power a key element to his game.

He has played 109 games for the club since making his debut in 2019 and played 17 games last year as one of several key Swans to be hit by injuries.

Dean Cox told AFL.com.au last month that the Swans were confident of re-signing the Victorian to a new deal.

"The thing with Justin is he missed a fair bit of footy through some injuries as well. He understands how much he's valued inside this football club and they're always decisions that players have to really look hard at,” Cox said.

"I understand that, it's the way it is now, but we'll do everything we possibly can to keep him. He loves his time here, he's got some great mates and enjoys it.”

The free agency market is seeing clubs move quickly to lock in their talent, with Carlton offering gun free agent Sam Walsh a seven-year deal, Brisbane tabling Zac Bailey a six-year deal and Port Adelaide last year presenting a mega eight-year contract offer to Zak Butters as he weighs a return to Victoria.