The squads for Wednesday's match simulation game have been announced

Jagga Smith, Cam Rayner and Nic Newman. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without premiership pair Cam Rayner and Logan Morris for its hitout on Wednesday night against Carlton, which will welcome back former No.3 pick Jagga Smith following a serious knee injury.

Rayner and Morris are the notable absentees from the Lions side, along with Origin pair Hugh McCluggage and Charlie Cameron, for the match simulation at Brighton Homes Arena, with star recruit Oscar Allen to play his first proper game in Lions colours.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL SQUADS

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The return of young gun Smith for the first time in 12 months will be a boost for Blues fans, although Nic Newman's absence will continue as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Unsigned pair Elijah Hollands and Wade Derksen will also play for the Blues as they chase a rookie list spot at Carlton ahead of next month's summer signing deadline.

Lions recruit Sam Draper and Carlton defender Jacob Weitering are also absent as they continue to rehab recent injuries ahead of the season proper.

You can watch the Lions v Blues match simulation exclusively on Kayo and Foxtel, with a full report and highlights to follow on AFL.com.au

Brisbane v Carlton, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

(4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on, extended bench)

BRISBANE

1. Kai Lohmann, 3. Jaspa Fletcher, 4. Oscar Allen, 5. Josh Dunkley, 7. Jarrod Berry, 8. Will Ashcroft, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Levi Ashcroft, 11. Lincoln McCarthy, 14. Daniel Annable, 15. Dayne Zorko, 18. Keidean Coleman, 20. Sam Marshall, 21. Zane Zakostelsky, 22. Ty Gallop, 26. Conor McKenna, 27. Darcy Gardiner, 28. Will McLachlan, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Darcy Fort, 33. Zac Bailey, 34. Shadeau Brain, 35. Ryan Lester, 37. Cody Curtin, 38. Bruce Reville, 41. Darragh Joyce, 44. Darcy Wilmot

Absentees: Charlie Cameron*, Hugh McCluggage*, Sam Draper, Tom Doedee, Logan Morris, Cam Rayner, Luke Beecken, Luke Lloyd, Koby Evans, Henry Smith, James Tunstill, Eric Hipwood, Reece Torrent, Ben Murphy, Jack Payne, Tai Hayes, Noah Answerth

CARLTON

4. Ollie Hollands, 5. Adam Cerra, 6. Zac Williams, 7. Jagga Smith, 8. Lachy Fogarty, 10. Harry McKay, 11. Mitch McGovern, 12. Ben Ainsworth, 14. Oliver Florent, 15. Billy Wilson, 16. Ben Camporeale, 17. Brodie Kemp, 18. Sam Walsh, 19. Will Hayward, 20. Elijah Hollands, 25. Liam Reidy, 27. Marc Pittonet, 29. George Hewett, 31. Campbell Chesser, 33. Lewis Young, 35. Harry Dean, 36. Cooper Lord, 37. Jordan Boyd, 39. Talor Byrne, 40. Hudson O'Keeffe, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Ashton Moir, 47. Wade Derksen

Absent: Patrick Cripps*, Lachie Cowan, Blake Acres, Lucas Camporeale, Harry O'Farrell, Jacob Weitering, Nic Newman, Nick Haynes, Harry Charleson, Jack Ison, Matt Carroll, Rob Monaghan, Matt Duffy, Francis Evans, Flynn Young, Matt Cottrell

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday