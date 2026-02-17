Victoria's Matt Rowell during 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast star Matt Rowell will miss the start of the season after breaking his finger in Saturday AAMI's AFL Origin game in Perth.

The 2025 Brownlow medallist requires surgery on his left hand and is scheduled to go under the knife later in the week.

OPENING ROUND

Rowell ended the Origin game on the bench after sustaining the injury before undergoing scans back in Queensland on Monday.

He has been ruled out of at least Opening Round against Geelong and is likely to miss more games, with a clearer timeline to come after surgery.

The 24-year-old produced a career best season in 2025, earning All-Australian selection for the first time and a maiden best and fairest award to go with the game's highest individual honour.

Rowell also entered last year out-of-contract and considering his options back in Melbourne, before re-signing for two years through to free agency in 2027.

The return of Origin came at a cost on the injury front, most graphically with Carlton key defender Jacob Weitering, who was hospitalised after a nasty fall in the first quarter.

Greater Western Sydney key defender Sam Taylor is facing a couple of months on the sidelines with a high-grade hamstring strain.

Adelaide recruit Callum Ah Chee suffered a low-grade hamstring strain and will need to prove his fitness closer to round one.

Port Adelaide key forward Mitch Georgiades also experienced hamstring awareness in the first game of 2026.