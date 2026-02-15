Finn Callaghan during GWS's game against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's injury woes have deepened, with star midfielder Finn Callaghan the latest to go down from a nightmare few days for the Giants.

Still reeling from the serious knee injury suffered by midfield star Tom Green last Friday, the Giants have now lost Callaghan for a few weeks with a minor hip flexor issue while star defender Sam Taylor will have scans on Monday on a minor hamstring issue he picked up in Saturday night's AAMI Origin clash in Perth.

Key small forward Toby Bedford will also sidelined for up to six weeks after he picked up an injury in Friday's session.

"Callaghan's had a tight hip flexor that he's been managing. He's probably going to miss a couple of weeks we think," Giants head of footy, Jason McCartney, said on SEN.

"We got a scan yesterday and there's something minor there so we're going to have manage that over the next couple of weeks as well.

"(Taylor) ... will get a scan today. The reports from the WA medical team is that there's probably something there on the lower end.

"You saw in the vision during the game, and knowing Sam well, he was at the back of the contest, and we thought that's not quite right.

"Bedford in match play on Friday had a hamstring issue. He looks like a five-to-six week (stint on the sidelines)."

The Giants are already set to be without Josh Kelly (hip) and Darcy Jones (knee) for most of the season.

More to come ...