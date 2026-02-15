IN TODAY'S edition of AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Joel Petersen look back on the blockbuster AAMI AFL Origin clash and what it means going forward.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The fantastic return of Origin in the AFL
- Damo: A ripping spectacle, and I'm glad the AFL have committed to it returning
- Our first look at the new rules for 2026
- How do we rate the Giants now given their injury woes?
- What to look for in the praccy games starting today
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts