Former Eagles skipper Shannon Hurn has announced that he will retire at the end of this season

Eagle Shannon Hurn ahead of his 300th game. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast games record holder Shannon Hurn will retire at the end of the season, with the champion defender to farewell fans in the Eagles' final two home games.

Hurn, who captained the Eagles to their most recent premiership in 2018, told teammates of his decision on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old said he knew the time was right after a remarkably consistent 18-year career that has seen him grow into one of the game's most respected players.

"I love playing the game and I know I’m really going to miss it," Hurn said on Tuesday.

"But I also know the time is right. People have told me that I would know when this moment arrived and it's here.

"Unfortunately, you can't go on forever and it's time for me to step away.

"It has been a great honour to play for this football club over the last 18 years and I have loved it since the day I arrived. There are life-long friendships and memories that have been created here and I will always be grateful for that."

Hurn, who was recruited from South Australia with pick No.13 in the 2005 National Draft, thanked his teammates, family, his two coaches in John Worsfold and Adam Simpson, and long-time chief executive Trevor Nisbett.

"I feel very lucky to have played for as long as I have, always wanting to contribute to the team, but ultimately the game does catch up with you - especially at 35," he said.

Hurn's ability to remain a consistent contributor deep into his career has been remarkable, with the powerfully built defender finishing runner-up in last year's best and fairest and earning his second selection as an All-Australian in 2019, as vice-captain.

Shannon Hurn breaks a tackle by Sam Durham during the match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He was also voted as the League's best captain in 2019 by the AFL Players' Association, leading the Eagles between 2015-2019.

Revered by teammates for his consistent habits and professionalism, he has remained a leader and mentor to younger teammates in the background since handing the captaincy to Luke Shuey.

Simpson paid tribute to Hurn's ability to consistently perform, with the defender again among his team's best players against North Melbourne on Sunday in his 332nd game.

Shannon Hurn, Dom Sheed and Liam Duggan during the 2023 West Coast official team photo day at Mineral Recourses Park on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The first thing you want from your leaders is to play well, and there weren’t many times in his career when 'Bunga' didn't do that," Simpson said.

"He is one of only three premiership captains in the history of the club and that honour is not gifted to anyone.

"He is just such an honest and humble person and it has been a privilege to have been involved in the second half of his career.

"We will definitely miss him and I know our members and fans will cherish what he has done for our club.

"They will get the chance to express their appreciation over the last couple of home games."