Keidean Coleman and Daniel Rich celebrate a goal during the round 12 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be without rebounding defender Keidean Coleman for Sunday's match against Fremantle, while ruckman Oscar McInerney is also in doubt to make the trip west.

Coleman copped a ball to the face from point-blank range late in Saturday's loss to Gold Coast, with the resulting eye injury expected to cost him this week and possibly the following.

McInerney hobbled off late against the Suns with a sore ankle and must be considered doubtful with the long trip and Darcy Fort waiting in the wings.

Coleman's absence could open the door for Daniel Rich to revive his season after the veteran defender was dropped seven weeks ago, initially for a training block and then not recalled.

Keidean Coleman is injured during the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane should be bolstered by the return of dynamic half-forward/midfielder Zac Bailey after he missed the past two matches with a calf problem, although he'll have to prove his fitness later in the week.

Lachie Neale was also absent from the Lions' training session on Tuesday with illness, but is not considered in any doubt.

Neale was held to just 17 disposals by a tight Touk Miller run-with role at the weekend, and Lions midfielder Josh Dunkley said they could do more to help the Brownlow medallist in future.

Touk Miller and Lachie Neale come to grips during the round 20 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Individually, looking back I could have helped him a little bit more," Dunkley said.

"I still felt like he was playing some good footy across some of those quarters and in the end the ball just bounced Touk's way a little bit more than Lachie's.

"We can definitely help him more that's for sure.

"Moving forward we'll look at that and hopefully help him out a little bit more."

It was the first match for Brisbane following the loss of Will Ashcroft to a season-ending knee injury, with the Suns getting on top in the middle of the ground.

Learn More 01:23

Dunkley was confident the Lions would come up with the right combination to cover Ashcroft's absence, but acknowledged the impact of the first-year star.

"Ashy's a big loss," he said.

"His impact forward of centre is big for us. We did miss him a lot, but I think we've got a lot of guys ready to step up.

"On the weekend it probably didn't look like that, but I know moving forward we're going to get that output from a lot of guys that will help us cover Ashy.

"We'll bounce back this week."