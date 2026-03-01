The Traders run through their key takeaways from the AAMI Community Series

Jagga Smith in action during Carlton's match simulation against Brisbane on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NINE GAMES, more than 450 players, a couple of lightning strikes and copious notes. The AAMI Community Series gave AFL Fantasy coaches plenty to take in as the final dress rehearsal before Opening Round took place.

Watching for roles of those on the watchlist was key, but for these practice games, the added benefit of live scores helped with the study.

Zak Butters (152) top scored for the weekend in a massive effort to finish the weekend for Port Adelaide. His team mate Connor Rozee (149) and St Kilda's Jack Sinclair (149) were the next best.

Cash cows were well and truly on the radar. Jagga Smith (118) was the best of the rookie-priced players. He top scored for the Blues on Wednesday night. Lachlan McAndrew (81), Lachy Dovaston (81), Josh Lindsay (76 and Deven Robertson (73) were other rookie-priced players that impressed.

Lachie Blakiston (86) locked himself into many teams and stocks went up after seeing midfield roles for Murphy Reid (100), Josh Rachele (95) Connor Macdonald (86) and Mattaes Phillipou (76).

Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through each game giving their opinion on how the AAMI Community Series games are shaping their Fantasy teams.

Episode guide

3:20 - Carlton v Geelong

8:45 - Sydney v GWS Giants

14:00 - Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast

19:20 - Melbourne v Richmond

24:30 - Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

31:00 - St Kilda v Essendon

41:00 - Fremantle v Adelaide

53:10 - North Melbourne v Collingwood

1:01:20 - West Coast v Port Adelaide

