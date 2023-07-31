Matt Crouch handballs during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MATT Crouch has spent more time playing out at Noarlunga, Richmond, Elizabeth and Glenelg than at Adelaide Oval in 2023. But in the space of 120 minutes on Saturday night, the ball-magnet sent a timely reminder to the wider football world: he is far from done just yet.

The Crows have been reluctant to use the 2017 All-Australian in the same midfield as Rory Laird and Jordan Dawson across the past 18 months, despite the Malcolm Blight medallist amassing eye-popping numbers in the SANFL.

Crouch has averaged 31.9 disposals, 6.5 clearances and 5.4 tackles across 11 appearances in the state league this year, after stopping the clock at 36.9 disposals and eight clearances per game from eight reserves games in 2022 when he lost his spot in the side.

The 28-year-old played as the sub against Geelong in round eight before being recalled in the absence of Laird in round 19, when he collected 22 touches, nine tackles and seven clearances in the narrow loss to Melbourne.

But with the Crows' season on the line in Showdown 54, it was Crouch who led the way against Port Adelaide in the middle, finishing with 32 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 12 clearances, 10 score involvements and seven inside 50s to breathe life into a career that has been on life support for much of this winter.

"I've actually enjoyed playing my footy down at the SANFL level, but obviously the aim was always to come back and play AFL footy. I've felt ready, and kept myself ready, so when called upon I could come out and perform," Crouch told AFL.com.au after the 47-point win on Saturday night.

Matt Crouch is tackled by Willem Drew during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I still love footy. It's obviously hard not playing AFL footy and not being out there. It is easy to get down on yourself. I felt like at times last year when I wasn't playing AFL footy, I let it drag me down. I feel like I've really focused this year on staying upbeat, taking it for what it is, and controlling what I can. It was good to come out tonight and have a win."

Those inside the Adelaide Football Club couldn't be more impressed with the way the Ballarat product has handled his business during the week and on weekends in the SANFL this year. Professional from Monday to Sunday and the perfect role model, even for those taking his spot.

After moving from Victoria more than a decade ago, Crouch is settled in South Australia with his partner and daughter, although his future in the game is clouded.

Crouch is yet to secure a new contract at West Lakes for 2024, but still might do so in the coming months. He wants to remain at the club where he has played 139 games since being selected with pick No.23 in the 2013 AFL Draft.

"I'm not too sure at the moment (what the future looks like). The focus for me has been getting back in and to perform, play my role. That's what I want to do," Crouch said.

"I've been here for 10 years now, so it goes quick. I am settled here. I've got a house and love the place. Love the footy club and the boys. Whatever happens after that will take care of itself."

Taylor Walker and Matt Crouch celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

After reaching the mid-season bye at 7-6, Adelaide had dropped three games in a row – and four of five – ahead of Saturday night. The equation was simple: the Crows simply had to beat Ken Hinkley's side to remain in the hunt to play in September.

And they did, leading from start to finish in arguably the finest performance since Nicks replaced Don Pyke at the end of 2019, moving up to 12th on the ladder, just a win behind the Western Bulldogs, who occupy eighth.

"We know it's so tight with that middle band. We knew coming in it was huge for us to come in and play well and get the four points. We did build it up as a final before the game. The next few weeks will probably be pretty similar," Crouch said.

"We are in the hunt. I feel like there have been some games that were really close that didn't go our way. We probably haven't rewarded ourself as best we could in some of them games. I feel like the footy we play stacks up. It is a finals brand of footy. We are in the hunt. Gold Coast at home next weekend. Big opportunity to win that one."

Learn More 03:59

Crouch finished second in Showdown Medal voting behind Taylor Walker after the veteran key forward booted 7.4 from 20 disposals and 15 score involvements to move six goals behind Carlton star Charlie Curnow in the Coleman Medal race, marking a week when he signed on for another season in special fashion.

"He was unbelievable," Crouch said of Walker. "To play the way he did in a big game was pretty special. When you see the way he plays, he is a real presence out there, he lifts guys around him. He kicked seven but I think the way he plays has such an impact on everyone around him."