The League has issued a memo to clubs regarding the standing the mark rule

Dan Houston stands on the mark as Dylan Shiel kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has warned clubs that it will crack down on players infringing on the standing the mark rule across the final month of the season, issuing a memo to teams on Wednesday regarding the strict enforcement of the existing rule.

The League wrote to clubs following an increase of instances where players had infringed on the mark when told to 'stand' by umpires, particularly when the defending team marked deep inside the 50m arc.

A series of examples was sent to clubs where umpires had been forced to remind players that they needed to go "back to the nine" when a mark was paid to a defending player standing inside the goalsquare.

The rule set to be stringently enforced, which is titled 'Disposal By A Defending Player Deep D50 – Within Nine Metres', states: "Where a defending player is awarded a mark or free kick, the mark will be set at the 9m mark.

"If the attacking player is in the marking contest, they will be instructed to 'come back to the nine'. If they are outside, they are not permitted to enter the 9m area and if so a 50m penalty shall be awarded."