IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo has the latest on Gold Coast's effort to lure Damien Hardwick - in Italy
- How the AFL will chip in the get Dimma to the Suns
- Action expected today following the Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko incident
- The punishment Port can expect from concussion controversy
- A closer look at some massive games this weekend
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.