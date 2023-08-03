IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The 'unique situation' that resulted in Touk Miller's one-match ban after Dayne Zorko incident
- Can the Tigers overcome their Marvel Stadium aversion?
- All the R21 teams latest: Clarry close, no Grundy, Bombers young to debut
- Damo's Q&A: Drawn games, Port's concussion decisions, player names on jumpers
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.