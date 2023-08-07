One of the most popular players in AFL Fantasy Classic is out! Who should replace them?

Jack Ziebell runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A CURVEBALL has been thrown at coaches during the AFL Fantasy finals with popular DEF/MID Nick Daicos missing the remainder of the home and away season through injury.

The six-week prognosis is more than the three weeks left in the Fantasy season, so it is a must-trade for coaches. Daicos dropped $71,000 after scoring 37, mostly due to the Finn Maginness tag, and coaches have $894,000 to spend on his replacement.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Traders nominate James Sicily as the No.1 target for those who don't own the Hawthorn skipper as his form, ceiling and friendly match-up against the Western Bulldogs in Launceston goes in his favour.

Plenty of other defenders – and players from other positions – are discussed as options, but it could be Jack Ziebell on his 'retirement tour' that could be a masterstroke. The veteran Roo took 12 marks and scored 138 and comes in priced at just $605,000 which could facilitate a big upgrade with the other trade.

Catch up with the latest episode of The Traders' podcast ahead of the Fantasy semi-finals weekend featuring a chat with Michael Barlow Medal winner Harry Sheezel.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

2:00 - Josh Dunkley was a popular trade in last week, but only dropped an 81.

6:30 - Finn Maginness tagged Nick Daicos to 37. Who does he go to this week?

9:25 - "The dog was let off the lead" - Calvin was stoked with James Sicily's 160.

13:20 - The chase for the Toyota HiLux.

15:20 - Votes for the Michael Barlow Medal sees James Borlase claim the five votes on debut.

17:00 - Harry Sheezel joins The Traders.

21:25 - Harry nominates Ryley Sanders as a cash cow to look out for next year.

26:15 - All the news out of the weekend.

28:00 - Will Tom Mitchell miss games?

31:30 - Fremantle rucks have had it easy this year and Luke Jackson has a good run coming up.

35:00 - Nick Daicos trade options.

38:00 - Is it Sam Docherty or James Sicily?

40:20 - We've missed Nic Newman's big score, but can he score well over the last three weeks?

47:15 - Freo pair Luke Jackson and Hayden Young are options.

50:45 - Most traded players.

52:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

53:20 - Jack Ziebell is a play if you need cash.

58:30 - Roy boldly claims that "Zak Butters is back".

1:05:20 - Will Day or Sam Flanders?

1:09:15 - When do we get Taylor Walker for the R24 Eagles game?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.