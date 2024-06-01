The Allies and WA face off in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships on Sunday

Allies' Leo Lombard and WA's Malakai Champion. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark from 12pm AEST.

Gold Coast-aligned Leo Lombard headlines the Allies squad, fresh from 27 disposals and a goal in the Allies' 12-point loss to SA last weekend. Other strong performers against SA included Taj Stanley and Sam Marshall.

Player to keep an eye on in the WA squad include West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, as well as mid-forward Cody Angove and tall Kayle Gerreyn.

Learn More U18s: Allies v Western Australia

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Allies v WA squads

ALLIES

No Player Name 1 Nicholas Andreacchio 2 Zeke Uwland 4 Ricky Mentha 8 Leonardo Lombard 9 Joe Harrison 10 Lachlan Carmichael 11 Josaia Delana 12 Taj Stanley 13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank 16 Samuel Marshall 20 Daniel Annable 21 Lenny Douglas 25 Fergus McFadyen 28 Joel Cochran 30 Noah Chamberlain 31 Ryan Gilder 32 Jobe Shanahan 34 Nathaniel Sulzberger 36 Ben Kennedy 37 Joshua Murphy 40 Logan Smith 41 Cooper Bell 44 Billy Richardson 26 Zai Millane (emg) 38 Oliver Dean (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA