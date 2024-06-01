Allies' Leo Lombard and WA's Malakai Champion. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark from 12pm AEST. 

Gold Coast-aligned Leo Lombard headlines the Allies squad, fresh from 27 disposals and a goal in the Allies' 12-point loss to SA last weekend. Other strong performers against SA included Taj Stanley and Sam Marshall

Player to keep an eye on in the WA squad include West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, as well as mid-forward Cody Angove and tall Kayle Gerreyn

U18s: Allies v Western Australia

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre

Allies v WA squads 

ALLIES

No Player Name
1 Nicholas Andreacchio
2 Zeke Uwland
4 Ricky Mentha
8 Leonardo Lombard
9 Joe Harrison
10 Lachlan Carmichael
11 Josaia Delana
12 Taj Stanley
13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
16 Samuel Marshall
20 Daniel Annable
21 Lenny Douglas
25 Fergus McFadyen
28 Joel Cochran
30 Noah Chamberlain
31 Ryan Gilder
32 Jobe Shanahan
34 Nathaniel Sulzberger
36 Ben Kennedy
37 Joshua Murphy
40 Logan Smith
41 Cooper Bell
44 Billy Richardson
26 Zai Millane (emg)
38 Oliver Dean (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Cody Angove
2 Luke Urquhart
3 Malakai Champion
5 Will Hayes
6 Blake Kelly
8 Charlie Banfield
10 Austin van der Struyf
11 Hamish Davis
13 JaDon Artemis
14 Matthew Becker
15 Deian Roberts
17 Max Rohr
18 Clancy Dennis
19 Koby Evans
20 Cody Curtin
21 Darcy Petersen
23 Charlie Burke
24 Fred Rodriguez
26 Kayle Gerreyn
27 Trent Hiscock
29 Aiden Riddle
30 Jaxon Douglas
34 Jayden Rigoll
  Tom Bell (emg)