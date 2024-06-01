THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies host Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark from 12pm AEST.
Gold Coast-aligned Leo Lombard headlines the Allies squad, fresh from 27 disposals and a goal in the Allies' 12-point loss to SA last weekend. Other strong performers against SA included Taj Stanley and Sam Marshall.
Player to keep an eye on in the WA squad include West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, as well as mid-forward Cody Angove and tall Kayle Gerreyn.
The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
Allies v WA squads
ALLIES
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Nicholas Andreacchio
|2
|Zeke Uwland
|4
|Ricky Mentha
|8
|Leonardo Lombard
|9
|Joe Harrison
|10
|Lachlan Carmichael
|11
|Josaia Delana
|12
|Taj Stanley
|13
|Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
|16
|Samuel Marshall
|20
|Daniel Annable
|21
|Lenny Douglas
|25
|Fergus McFadyen
|28
|Joel Cochran
|30
|Noah Chamberlain
|31
|Ryan Gilder
|32
|Jobe Shanahan
|34
|Nathaniel Sulzberger
|36
|Ben Kennedy
|37
|Joshua Murphy
|40
|Logan Smith
|41
|Cooper Bell
|44
|Billy Richardson
|26
|Zai Millane (emg)
|38
|Oliver Dean (emg)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Cody Angove
|2
|Luke Urquhart
|3
|Malakai Champion
|5
|Will Hayes
|6
|Blake Kelly
|8
|Charlie Banfield
|10
|Austin van der Struyf
|11
|Hamish Davis
|13
|JaDon Artemis
|14
|Matthew Becker
|15
|Deian Roberts
|17
|Max Rohr
|18
|Clancy Dennis
|19
|Koby Evans
|20
|Cody Curtin
|21
|Darcy Petersen
|23
|Charlie Burke
|24
|Fred Rodriguez
|26
|Kayle Gerreyn
|27
|Trent Hiscock
|29
|Aiden Riddle
|30
|Jaxon Douglas
|34
|Jayden Rigoll
|Tom Bell (emg)