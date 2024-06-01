Ben Long will be looking for one opposition player as the Sun prepares for his 100th game

Ben Long celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THERE'S one man Gold Coast's Ben Long is looking for when he runs out for his 100th game against Essendon on Sunday.

A man he spent six years with at St Kilda and a man that was born just three days after him.

Jade Gresham.

Gresham has fitted in beautifully at the Bombers after moving at the end of last season, kicking 10 goals from 11 matches and contributing strongly to his team's second place on the ladder.

But Long said he'd be ready to see his mate when they run out on People First Stadium in the final game of the round.

"I was close with 'Gresh' at the Saints. It would be good to cross paths with him and give him a little niggle," Long told AFL.com.au with a cheeky grin.

Jade Gresham, Ben Long and Tom Hickey sing the team song after St Kilda's win over Collingwood in round four, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's always a bit of fun. Once you cross the white line, it's on."

When asked whether he thought the clever half-forward would be looking for him as well, Long smirked again and said: "I hope so".

The 26-year-old Northern Territorian left the Saints 18 months ago as a hard-nosed defender, but Damien Hardwick's arrival at the Suns has resulted in a move to the other end of the ground.

Long trained there during the pre-season and after getting one look against the Western Bulldogs early in the year, was reinstated four weeks ago with great results.

Ben Long celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He has kicked seven goals in the past month, and also been deployed as an accountable forward, most notably against Tom Stewart when Gold Coast defeated Geelong two weeks ago.

"I'm enjoying it and really knuckling down on the role I've got and making the most of it," Long said.

"It's part of my game to be tough and put on heaps of pressure. Playing beside 'Kingy' (Ben King) and 'Luko' (Jack Lukosius) and (Jed) Walter, those boys are key forwards, but I bring something different.

"Whether that's in the air or when it hits the ground, I can get after it. I enjoy it."

Ben Long in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Long will have plenty of people close to him watching in the stands on Sunday as he racks up triple figures.

"Mum and dad are coming down," he said.

"I didn't expect a lot of family to come, but there's a few – a few uncles, a few cousins, my godmother … I'm looking forward to it and grateful they're coming."