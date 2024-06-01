Key forward to head for scans on knee, wingman also to miss games with calf injury

Mykelti Lefau is attended to during the round 12 match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a promising first three quarters against Geelong on Saturday night everything turned sour for Richmond in the final term.

Trailing by just three points at the last change the young Tigers were overrun, finally going down by five goals.

CATS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

To make matters worse, what looked like being a rare injury-free night went downhill in the worst possible way with promising key forward Mykelti Lefau leaving the ground with a suspected ACL injury after landing awkwardly from a marking contest.

Learn More 00:51

"It doesn't look good," Tigers coach Adem Yze said after the game when asked about the extent of the injury.

"At this stage it does look like he might have hurt his knee, but obviously we'll get the scans on Monday.

"It'll be shattering if it is (an ACL injury) because he's in good form and he's a real talent.

Learn More 06:47

"If it is we'll wrap our arms around him like we have with the other boys that have injured themselves."

Yze also confirmed Marlion Pickett had left the game in the last quarter with a calf injury and will miss "a couple of weeks".

Despite the new additions to an already full medical room and an eighth successive loss, Yze wasn't disheartened by the result.

Learn More 05:25

"We are proud of our effort," he said.

"It's hard to come down here and and beat them down here, but I thought we put up a really solid performance for two-and-a-half quarters."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:46 Full post-match, R12: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 12’s match against Richmond

05:25 Full post-match, R12: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 12’s match against Geelong

01:41 Dempsey’s career-best triple proves invaluable Oliver Dempsey delivers an eye-catching three-goal performance to help his side overcome a spirited Tigers outfit

06:47 Highlights: Geelong v Richmond The Cats and Tigers clash in round 12

00:51 High-flying attempt ends in Tiger concern Richmond suffers a final-term injury scare as Mykelti Lefau appears to hurt his leg after an awkward landing

00:41 Close tries to close door on Tigers with goal and assist Brad Close heats up in the final term with a superb boundary major, before setting up another for Tom Hawkins

00:42 Stadium erupts as Cats hit front for first time Geelong finally starts ticking in the third term as Oliver Dempsey and Shannon Neale deliver exciting majors

00:33 Tanner turner sparks Cats to life Tanner Bruhn hits one to perfection as Geelong earns a much-needed goal

00:38 Noah’s arc: Cumberland’s crazy bounce stuns all Noah Cumberland’s dribbler takes a series of wild bounces before somehow bypassing a Cat on the goalline

00:37 Cats pay full price for letting Dusty go to work Dustin Martin swoops around Noah Cumberland for the handball receive before delivering a trademark major

00:41 Lefau loves his work after quick crumbing opener Mykelti Lefau gets the Tigers off to a flying start with this clever goal within the opening minute

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was happy with how his side fought out the game after a slow start.

"I feel a little bit better about the outcome of the game because it was really fierce early and we had to fight our way through it," Scott said.

"Just another reminder that if you go into a game - I don't think we did this - but I think the fans have been sort of thinking 'well, the ladder is going to dictate how this game will be played'.

Learn More 12:46

"They're going to be continually surprised because the competition is pretty even."

The Cats also took an injury from the match with Ollie Henry subbed out with a hamstring injury.