MARCUS Bontempelli and Zak Butters have closed the gap on the leaders in the AFLCA Champion Player Award with 10-vote games in round 21.
With leader Nick Daicos (99 votes) out for the rest of the home and away season, it now looms as a race in three between Bontempelli, Butters and Christian Petracca, who are separated by just three votes.
Petracca picked up three votes in Melbourne's win over North Melbourne to move to 89 votes, 10 behind Daicos in second, with Butters (87) and Bontempelli (86) not far behind.
Hawthorn's James Sicily, Sydney's Errol Gulden and Fremantle's Luke Jackson were the other players to return 10 votes from the weekend.
Butters and Jackson both picked up 10 votes despite their sides losing at the weekend.
Hawks tagger Finn Maginness picked up just two votes, despite his superb shut down job on Daicos in his side's upset win at the MCG.
Western Bulldogs v Richmond
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
6 Adam Treloar (WB)
6 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Essendon v West Coast
8 Tim Kelly (WCE)
8 Kyle Langford (ESS)
7 Darcy Parish (ESS)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Liam Duggan (WCE)
1 Nicholas Hind (ESS)
1 Jayden Hunt (WCE)
Adelaide v Gold Coast
9 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
9 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
6 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
2 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
2 Lachlan Murphy (ADEL)
1 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
1 James Borlase (ADEL)
Hawthorn v Collingwood
10 James Sicily (HAW)
8 Will Day (HAW)
5 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 Finn Maginness (HAW)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Beau McCreery (COLL)
Geelong v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
7 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
3 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
2 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney
10 Errol Gulden (SYD)
7 Hayden McLean (SYD)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
1 Lachie Ash (GWS)
1 James Rowbottom (SYD)
North Melbourne v Melbourne
9 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
9 Jack Viney (MELB)
4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
3 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
St Kilda v Carlton
7 Blake Acres (CARL)
6 Zac Fisher (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
5 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
3 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
2 Tom De Koning (CARL)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)
1 Mason Wood (STK)
Fremantle v Brisbane
10 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Jarrod Berry (BL)
4 Caleb Serong (FRE)
4 Hayden Young (FRE)
2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)
LEADERBOARD
99 Nick Daicos (COLL)
89 Christian Petracca (MELB)
87 Zak Butters (PORT)
86 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
75 Connor Rozee (PORT)
74 Toby Greene (GWS)
73 Zach Merrett (ESS)
73 Lachie Neale (BL)
71 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
69 Errol Gulden (SYD)
68 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
67 Caleb Serong (FRE)
63 Tim Taranto (RICH)
58 Jack Sinclair (STK)
56 Tom Liberatore (WB)
55 Jack Viney (MELB)
53 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
53 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
52 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
52 James Sicily (HAW)
52 Tom Stewart (GEEL)