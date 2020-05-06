The AFL Dreamtime game is a standout event in the Australian Football League (AFL) season, symbolising a significant celebration of Indigenous Australian culture within the sport. Held annually since 2005 during the AFL's Indigenous Round—officially named the Sir Doug Nicholls Round—it features a match between Essendon Football Club and Richmond Football Club. The game is staged at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which transforms into a vibrant canvas of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, drawing massive crowds and wide television viewership.
The origins of the Dreamtime game are deeply rooted in recognising and celebrating the profound impact Indigenous players have had on the AFL. The game was inspired by Essendon's former player and coach, Kevin Sheedy, who envisioned the match as a platform to honour the contributions of Indigenous athletes to the league. The name 'Dreamtime' refers to the Aboriginal understanding of the world's creation, known as 'The Dreaming', which is a critical element of Aboriginal spirituality, culture, and lore.
Each year, the event commences with the 'Dreamtime at the 'G' spectacle - a pre-game ceremony filled with traditional dances, music and storytelling, performed by Indigenous artists. This display not only serves as an enthralling cultural showcase but also educates and engages the broader public in Indigenous heritage and issues. The guernseys worn by the players are specially designed, often by Indigenous artists, to reflect traditional stories and symbols.
Apart from its cultural significance, the Dreamtime game is also a fiercely contested match, given the strong rivalry between Essendon and Richmond. It has grown beyond just a game, embodying a movement for reconciliation, education and community inclusivity. This event has become a vital part of the AFL calendar, not only for its sports spectacle but also for its role in fostering greater understanding and respect for Australia's Indigenous communities.
Yiooken Award Winners
- 2023 Zach Merrett (Essendon)
- 2022 Dion Prestia (Richmond)
- 2021 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
- 2020 Shai Bolton (Richmond)
- 2019 Bachar Houli (Richmond)
- 2018 Shane Edwards (Richmond)
- 2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
- 2016 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
- 2015 Brandon Ellis (Richmond)
- 2014 Brendon Goddard (Essendon)
- 2013 Jobe Watson (Essendon)
- 2012 Brett Deledio (Richmond)
- 2011 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
- 2010 David Hille (Essendon)
- 2009 Jason Winderlich (Essendon)
- 2008 Nathan Foley (Richmond)
- 2007 James Hird (Essendon)
- 2006 Dean Polo (Richmond)
- 2005 Not awarded
Dreamtime Game Results
2023 Essendon 10.11 (71) def Richmond 10.10 (70)
2022 Richmond 11.14 (80) def Essendon 7.6 (48)
2021 Essendon 12.12 (84) def by Richmond 19.9 (123)*
2020 Essendon 10.1 (61) def by Richmond 10.13 (73)*
2019 Richmond 10.13 (73) def Essendon 6.14 (50)
2018 Essendon 6.7 (43) def by Richmond 17.12 (114)
2017 Richmond 11.15 (81) def Essendon 10.6 (66)
2016 Essendon 10.7 (67) def by Richmond 16.9 (105)
2015 Richmond 10.12 (72) def Essendon 8.11 (59)
2014 Essendon 15.14 (104) def Richmond 7.12 (54)
2013 Richmond 9.8 (62) def by Essendon 13.13 (91)
2012 Essendon 19.14 (128) def Richmond 15.19 (109)
2011 Richmond 16.9 (105) def Essendon 13.11 (89)
2010 Essendon 19.16 (130) def Richmond 14.11 (95)
2009 Richmond 12.13 (85) def by Essendon 19.11 (125)
2008 Essendon 10.12 (72) def by Richmond 16.14 (110)
2007 Richmond 12.12 (84) def by Essendon 12.20 (92)
2006 Essendon 13.17 (95) def by Richmond 13.19 (97)
2005 Richmond 14.8 (92) def Essendon 9.12 (66)
*While the Dreamtime match is usually played at the MCG, in 2020 the match was played at TIO Stadium, Darwin, and in 2021 at Optus Stadium, Perth.