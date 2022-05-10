AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

Explore Sir Doug Nicholls Round 2024

 

Footy was and always will be our game.

The people. The strength. The tradition.

No matter where our game is played across this country—the red dirt desert, the small country town, or the epic tropical north—it transcends barriers by connecting people and communities—it always has.

Imbued with power, rich with traditions, and Australian values— it is an enduring spirit that resonates from the game's core, and the staunch values highlight the significant contributions of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Footy provides the platform for change; it is a motivator that ignites our passion, creating moments that showcase footy’s central values of love, respect and celebration.

Legacy, culture, resilience—these are the threads of our narrative, weaving a story of triumph over adversity.

Football echoes in us all through time and down the generations, making us the caretakers of the code and the storytellers of the game so that we can pass it on just as it was passed onto us.

It is the anthem of our existence and in its calling;

We declare, "Spirit Strong, Game On."

Celebrating Dreamtime at the G

  • 04:05

    Dreamtime pre-game ceremony captivates 'G

    A stirring performance before Dreamtime at the 'G sees both teams come together in rousing scenes

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Behind the scenes: Tigers' epic Laguntas Dance at Dreamtime

    Watch as Richmond players learn and perform the Laguntas Dance at Dreamtime at the G

    AFL
  • 03:12

    Stirring pre-game ceremony in Dreamtime at the 'G

    Wonderful scenes at the MCG to start the Tigers and Bombers clash

    AFL
  • 05:15

    Moving pre-match ceremony kicks off Dreamtime

    Watch the moving pre-match ceremony before the Bombers and Tigers go to battle

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Richard Fejo delivers epic welcome to Dreamtime in Darwin

    Watch the pre-match ceremony for the first-ever Dreamtime match held in Darwin

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Sydney Stack gets involved in the pre-match ceremony

    Some nice work by the Indigenous Tiger

    AFL

  • Dreamtime ceremony fires up the 'G

    An indigenous pre-match performance had the whole MCG captivated

  • Dreamtime at the 'G pre-game celebrations

    Indigenous culture recognised in fine style before the Essendon v Richmond clash

  • Director's Cut: Dreamtime

    Celebrating 10 years of Dreamtime at the 'G

About Sir Doug Nicholls Round

  • 02:57

    Yokayi Footy: Sheedy on the importance of the Dreamtime at the G

    Special guest, Kevin Sheedy, talks of how the Dreamtime game began

    AFL
  • 44:45

    Yokayi Footy E11: The return of Dreamtime at the 'G

    The Yokayi Footy team are at their hilarious best as Uncle Phil Krakouer joins Andy, Darryl and Megan to celebrate week one of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 03:39

    5000kms for the perfect shot: Indigenous photographer debuts at Dreamtime

    Behind the lens with photographer Michael Jalaru-Torres as he goes from Broome to the big time

    AFL
  • 04:04

    Yokayi Footy: Find out why AFL stars love SDNR

    Sir Doug Nicholls Round is special for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous players

    AFL
  • 01:42

    Yokayi Footy: Why Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a gift for all

    Sir Doug is not just for First Nations people, it is a round that shows what's possible

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Sydney Stack gets involved in the pre-match ceremony

    Some nice work by the Indigenous Tiger

    AFL

  • A celebration of a legacy for us all

    This week's Sir Doug Nicholls Round has a special meaning

  • 00:29

    Moments Forged by First Nations

    Celebrate and recognise those moments forged by First Nations at this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round across Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

    AFL
  • 02:11

    Yokayi Footy: Find out why the stars are so pumped about a Darwin Dreamtime

    Essendon and Richmond players on what the Dreamtime game means to them, and the excitement of playing in Darwin

    AFL

  • Indigenous Round 'something special'

    The 2017 Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round produced some incredible highlights

  • 03:47

    Yokayi Footy: Why the AFL boss loves Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    Gillon McLachlan explains why SDNR is honouring Blues legend Syd Jackson, and reveals his all-time favourite Indigenous players

    AFL
  • 03:32

    'It's absolutely special': Indigenous legends on Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    Gavin Wanganeen, Nicky Winmar and Syd Jackson joined two modern-day stars at the MCG to launch Indigenous jumpers

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Yokayi Footy: Re-live the best highlights from the SDNRs

    Our mob put on a show during the Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds. And you've got front row tickets

    AFL

Latest News

  • Chopper's wild ride: How footy transformed a Hobart boy's life

    Andy Lovell on Malthouse, Lyon, 'Bomber' and growing up as a young Indigenous man in the AFL

    AFL

  • Saints announce name change, wingman's 'big influence' lauded

    The Saints will change their name for the first time during Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL

  • Talkin' It Up: Zac Williams' year in rehab, footy heroes, family joy

    Carlton star Zac Williams joins hosts Megan Waters and Andy Krakouer for the first episode of new podcast series Talkin' It Up

    AFL
    podcasts

  • Crows to re-name as 'Kuwarna' for AFLW Indigenous Round

    Adelaide will be known as 'Kuwarna' during the AFLW's Indigenous Round later this year

    AFLW

  • Australian-made icon Jess Mauboy to perform at Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    Darwin's own Jessica Mauboy will headline the pre-match entertainment at the Gold Coast Suns' Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash against Geelong

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  • All-Stars Game, Academy refresh on the agenda after Indigenous and Multicultural Summit

    The League has released the recommendations from the 2022 Indigenous and Multicultural Summit

    AFL

  • 'Opened up the door': Pathway bridging the gap for young Indigenous talent

    The new National Indigenous Academy will help close the 300-hour development gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous players

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    Stengle 'speechless and humbled' to create Indigenous Round ball

    Aboriginal contemporary artist Gabriel Stengle shares the story behind her design for the AFLW Indigenous Round football

    AFLW

  • Dad's bush tucker business connecting Lion to her roots

    Away from footy, Dakota Davidson loves working with her dad Jason in his native food business

    AFLW
    podcasts

  • 'It exists everywhere in Australia': Swan's special guernsey design

    Aliesha Newman's design for Sydney's Indigenous Round guernsey tells a story far greater than just her own - she's sought to include the story of the club, the staff and players

    AFLW

Indigenous AFL

  • 04:31

    Hall of Fame: Nicky Winmar

    Brilliant St Kilda midfielder and iconic Indigenous champion joins the Australian Football Hall of Fame

    AFL
  • 09:43

    Players learn, dance and bond at Indigenous and Multicultural Summit

    The likes of Alir Alir and Vaomua Laloifi reflect on the historic AFL Indigenous and Multicultural Players Summit in Geelong

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Indigenous brilliance

    We celebrate the current day indigenous players that make such a big contribution to the game

    AFL

  • Indigenous Round Special

    Allen Christensen meets Rhiannon Busch

  • Top 10 Indigenous players: Personal Best

    Blues goalsneak names his top 10 favourite indigenous players

  • 00:45

    Forged by First Nations: AFLW Indigenous Round is here

    Celebrating moments forged by First Nations, AFLW Indigenous Round will run across rounds seven and eight of the AFLW season

    AFLW

  • An emotional discovery of indigenous roots

    Shane Edwards from the Tigers reveals the extraordinary new path he found

Indigenous AFLW

  • 03:03

    Player, coach, umpire: Ebony's huge contribution honoured

    AFLW Indigenous Round honouree Ebony Abbott-McCormack shares her remarkable football journey, from player to coach to umpire and now working as an Indigenous health practitioner

    AFLW
  • 03:11

    Aunty Pam honoured for AFLW Indigenous Round

    Yorta Yorta elder Aunty Pam Pederson is the AFLW Indigenous Round honouree

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Forged by First Nations: AFLW Indigenous Round is here

    Celebrating moments forged by First Nations, AFLW Indigenous Round will run across rounds seven and eight of the AFLW season

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    Top end talent on display: Every woman deserves to play footy

    Four Indigenous communities assemble for exhibition game in Darwin

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Star Lion designs AFLW logo for Indigenous Round

    Proud Indigenous player Ally Anderson honours the AFLW with a special logo

    AFLW
  • 02:29

    'It's more than just a dance and a song': The Woomeras' incredible performance

    The all-Indigenous Woomeras representative side shows off their team song

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    What real change looks like at St Kilda

    Get to know the Saints' Indigenous Player Development Manager, Katrina Amon

    AFL

Documentaries & Stories

  • An emotional discovery of indigenous roots

    Shane Edwards from the Tigers reveals the extraordinary new path he found

  • 25:28

    Unveiling an Icon

    Learn about the trauma and legacy of Nicky Winmar's defining stand against racism

    AFL
  • 04:31

    Hall of Fame: Nicky Winmar

    Brilliant St Kilda midfielder and iconic Indigenous champion joins the Australian Football Hall of Fame

    AFL
  • 15:34

    Sir Doug: The Story of Legend

    A short film tracing the life and times of Sir Doug Nicholls

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Don't Believe in Never - The Michael Long story

    Recognising Michael Long's contribution to the AFL and wider community

    AFL
  • 04:44

    Hall of Fame: Maurice Rioli

    Super-skilled centreman who was at his best on the big stage

    AFL
  • 08:26

    AFL's most remote local league: From the dirt to the 'G

    In the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, Central Australia, 2500kms from the home of the AFL, the APY Lands Footy Family comprised of nine communities, come together for the love of the game

    AFL
  • 06:00

    From Mission life to the big time: Syd Jackson's trailblazing story

    The 2021 Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree, Syd Jackson

    AFL
  • 05:58

    From harsh beginnings to the big time: The trailblazing story of Syd Jackson

    The 2021 Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree is Syd Jackson

    AFL
  • 07:59

    'One of the great Australian stories': Honouring Bill Dempsey

    The football world pays tribute to Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree Bill Dempsey

    AFL
  • 01:28

    Meet Aunty Pam Pedersen OAM, daughter of Sir Doug

    The daughter of Sir Doug Nicholls joins the Yokayi Footy team to celebrate her father's proud legacy.

    AFL
  • 07:41

    'It's pure gravel': Women's footy in remote Australia

    Go on a journey to the Kimberley and watch footy played in red dirt and scorching heat

    AFLW

Yokayi Footy
  • 05:39

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Rivalry round delivers, Cats take first hit

    Megan Waters and Tyrone Winder recap all the action from round eight

    AFL
  • 01:18

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Lions teach little brother a lesson

    Tyrone Winder discusses the fallout from QClash 26

    AFL
  • 05:27

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Is time up for Brisbane, should we scrap the draw?

    Megan Waters and Andy Krakouer recap all the action from round seven

    AFL
  • 00:33

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Should AFL scrap the draw?

    Andy Krakouer weighs in on how tied matches should be decided

    AFL
  • 00:54

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Bobby Hill gifting goals

    Andy Krakouer gives his thoughts on Bobby Hill’s selfless acts against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:21

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Bobby’s selfless acts, Crows left fuming

    Megan Waters and Andy Krakouer recap all the action from round six

    AFL
  • 05:33

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Rankine masters the midfield; Harley Reid won the day

    Megan Waters and Chris Johnson recap all the action from round five

    AFL
  • 01:27

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Riding the Harley hype

    Chris Johnson on Harley Reid’s breakout performance

    AFL
  • 04:50

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: The ‘Captain's Challenge’ debate, Stengle back in form

    Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer are back to recap all the action from round four

    AFL
  • 01:15

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Andy weighs in on the ‘Captain’s Challenge’ argument

    Should the AFL introduce a ‘Captain’s Challenge?’. Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer discuss

    AFL
  • 05:35

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Tigers bring the heat, huge round of upsets

    Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer are back to recap all the action from round three

    AFL
  • 01:30

    'Krak' backs Eddie after latest racial vilification incident

    Andrew Krakouer shares his thoughts and support to the Betts family

    AFL
  • 05:17

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Sonny rises up goalkicking ranks, Saint tears Pies apart

    Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer are back to recap all the action from round two

    AFL
  • 00:51

    A magic moment at the MCG

    Andrew Krakouer re-lives his favourite moment of Round 1

    AFL
  • 05:30

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Harley lives up to hype, was this Goal of the Year?

    Chris Johnson joins Andrew Krakouer to review an action-packed Round 1 on Yokayi Footy Shorts

    AFL
  • 05:30

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Sun who 'coulda kicked six', Blue's emotional return

    Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer are back to recap all the action from Opening Round

    AFL
  • 03:24

    Pies forward on her 'pinch me' moment

    Sabrina Frederick has witnessed huge change in the AFLW, but an event closer to home triggered the biggest shift in her game yet

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Varcoe on his departure from the Bulldogs

    Fresh from his exit from the Kennel, Travis Varcoe opens up on his time as Western Bulldogs development coach

    AFL
  • 47:12

    Yokayi Footy E29: Lions greats preview GF, Varcoe on Dogs exit

    Travis Varcoe, Sabrina Frederick, Darryl White and Chris Johnson go head-to-head on Yokayi Footy's epic Collingwood v Brisbane season finale!

    AFL
  • 02:42

    And the Yokayi Moment of the year goes to ...

    From the breathtaking to the heartbreaking, it was a season of on-field magic. But one moment in particular blew us all away.

    AFL

Nyoongar Footy Magic
  • 25:57

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: E3 Jim and Phil Krakouer

    This episode profiles Nyoongar brothers Jim and Phil Krakouer who grew up in Mt Barker, South Western Australia. The deadly duo played scintillating football together for North Mt Barker, Claremont and North Melbourne.

    AFL
  • 09:21

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Phil Narkle

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Phil Narkle who grew up in Boddington, Western Australia. 1982 Sandover Medal, 1987 All Australian, three-time WAFL premiership player and WA Hall of Fame.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Derek Kickett

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Derek Kickett who was born in Kellerberrin and raised in Tammin, Western Australia. 152 AFL games, 179 goals, 1987-1996 WA state representative and 1996 Graham Moss Medal.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Allistair Pickett

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Alistair Pickett who played junior football in Gnowangerup, Western Australia. Two-time Sandover medalist, four-time premiership player, Subiaco team of the century and 259 goals.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Kevin Taylor

    This episode profiles Nyoongar/Yamatji man, Kevin Taylor from Carnamah, Western Australia. Bernie Taylor Medal (102 goals, WAFL premiership player, two-time Simpson medalist and 1983 All Australian Team.

    AFL
  • 09:55

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Leon Davis

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Leon Davis from Northam, Western Australia.

    AFL
  • 07:08

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Michael Johnson

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Michael Johnson who grew up in Belmont, Western Australia. 230 games, 2005 Indigenous All Stars Team and 2013 All Australian Team.

    AFL
  • 08:57

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Dale Kickett

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Dale Kickett, who was raised in Tammin, Western Australia. Three-time WAFL premiership player, two-time Sandover Medaliest, 1997 Fremantle Best and Fairest and WA state of origin team.

    AFL
  • 02:13

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Stephen Hill

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Stephen Hill who was born in Bunbury, Western Australia. 2010 'Best Young Player', 2013 AFL Grand Final and 2014 Ross Glendenning Medal.

    AFL
  • 09:20

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Polly Farmer

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Graham 'Polly' Farmer, born in Fremantle, Western Australia. 356 games 1953 -1971 for East Perth, Geelong, West Perth, Western Australia.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Bradley Hill

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Bradley Hill from Perth, Western Australia. Three-time premiership player and 2017 Fremantle Best and Fairest.

    AFL
  • 02:13

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Phil Krakouer

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Phil Krakouer who grew up in Mt Barker, Western Australia. Krakouer with 231 goals, three-time North Melbourne leading goal kicker, 1986 goal kick of the year and four-time WA state team.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Jim Krakouer

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Jim Krakouer who grew up in Mt Barker, Western Australia. Krakouer was 1986 North Melbourne Fairest and Best, three- time leading goal kicker, Indigenous Team of the Century and North Melbourne Team of the Cent...

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Jeff Farmer

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Jeff Farmer from Tambleup, Western Australia. 483 goals, three-time Melbourne leading goal scorer, 1998 AFL goal of the year and 2000 All Australian Team.

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Peter Matera

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man Peter Matera from Wagin, Western Australia. 253 games for West Coast from 1990-2002. Matera a two-time premiership player, five-time All Australian, Norm Smith Medalist and AFL Hall of Fame.

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: Buddy Franklin

    This episode profiles Nyoongar man, Lance "Buddy" Franklin is a Nyoongar man who grew up in Dowerin, Western Australia. 273 games 2005 - 2017 for Hawthorn, SydneySwans, Australia.

    AFL
  • 25:27

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: E4 Nicky Winmar

    This episode profiles Nyoongar football royalty, Neil Elvis 'Nicky' Winmar who grew up in Pingelly, Western Australia. 349 games 1983-1999 South Fremantle, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Western Australia.In 1993 he took a stand against racism with...

    AFL
  • 25:24

    Nyoongar Footy Magic: E1 Graham "Polly" Farmer

    Graham 'Polly' Farmer is Nyoongar man born in Fremantle, Western Australia. 356 games 1953 -1971 for East Perth, Geelong, West Perth, Western Australia.Polly revolutionised the game of AFL through the introduction of modern running and hand- bal...

    AFL

The Deadliest
  • 01:55

    The Grill: Strange recruiter questions, favourite apps

    The 2022 NAB AFL Draft crop answer all the hard questions in The Grill

    AFL
  • 12:11

    The Deadliest Files: Stephen Michael on the day he was shot, why he stayed in WA

    Stephen Michael reflects on his greatest achievement in football and a hunting mishap during his playing days

    AFL
  • 13:53

    The Deadliest Files: Wanganeen on the baby Bombers and his Brownlow

    In an interview with Tony Armstrong, Gavin Wanganeen speaks about growing up at Essendon and his challenging transition out of football

    AFL
  • 14:17

    The Deadliest Files: We were treated like rockstars! How Matera dealt with fame

    In an interview with Tony Armstrong, former Eagle speedster Peter Matera opens up on premiership wins, his idols and racism in the 90s

    AFL
  • 11:26

    The Deadliest Files: You can't come home! Why Micky O stayed a Swan

    In a fascinating interview with Tony Armstrong, former Sydney champion Michael O'Loughlin reveals a frank conversation with his mother early in his career

    AFL
  • 14:29

    The Deadliest Files: McLeod on 'culture shock', and a curious Ricciuto stitch-up

    Former Adelaide champion Andrew McLeod discusses his brilliant career in a fascinating interview with Tony Armstrong

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Graham 'Polly' Farmer v Andrew McLeod

    It's a Noongar legend up against a modern day great in the Deadliest Grand Final - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Peter Matera v Graham 'Polly' Farmer

    It's two Noongar legends up against each other for a spot in the final - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Andrew McLeod v Lance Franklin

    It's Bunji up against Buddy - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Adam Goodes v Peter Matera

    A two-time Brownlow medallist up against a Norm Smith medallist - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Andrew McLeod v Maurice Rioli

    Two premiership heroes up against each other - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Lance Franklin v Cyril Rioli

    Two former teammates up against each other - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Peter Matera v Nicky Winmar

    It's Matera up against Winmar - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 03:37

    The Deadliest: Peter Matera highlights

    Is Matera the greatest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player?

    AFL
  • 03:38

    The Deadliest: Nicky Winmar highlights

    Is Winmar the greatest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Adam Goodes v Stephen Michael

    It's Goodes up against Michael - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 02:13

    The Deadliest: Stephen Michael highlights

    Is Michael the greatest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player?

    AFL
  • 04:21

    The Deadliest: Adam Goodes highlights

    Is Goodes the greatest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player?

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Deadliest: Graham 'Polly' Farmer v Michael O'Loughlin

    It's Polly Farmer up against Micky O' - Who gets your vote?

    AFL
  • 02:24

    The Deadliest: Graham 'Polly' Farmer highlights

    Is Polly Farmer the greatest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player?

    AFL

Last Time They Met: SDNR 2023

  • 2:08:39

    Match Replay: Yartapuulti v Narrm

    The Power and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:30

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:06

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:03

    Match Replay: Walyalup v Geelong

    The Dockers and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:30

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:58:42

    Match Replay: Essendon v Richmond

    The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:32

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:21

    Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:21

    Match Replay: GWS v St Kilda

    The Giants and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.