The AFL advises that Nic Martin (Essendon) has won the 2025 Yiooken Trophy for being judged best on ground in Friday night's Dreamtime at the 'G match between Essendon and Richmond.
Yiooken is a word from the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people which means 'dreaming'.
A panel of four judges provided votes on a 3,2,1 basis.
Voting breakdown
Nic Martin (Essendon) – 12 votes
Sam Durham (Essendon) – 6 votes
Zach Merrett (Essendon) – 5 votes
Archie Roberts (Essendon) – 1 vote
The final votes from the panel were as follows:
Eddie Betts, Chair (Fox Footy)
3. Nic Martin
2. Sam Durham
1. Zach Merrett
Chad Wingard (Channel 7)
3. Nic Martin
2. Sam Durham
1. Zach Merrett
Chris Johnson (NIRS)
3. Nic Martin
2. Zach Merrett
1. Archie Roberts
Sarah Black (AFL Media)
3. Nic Martin
2. Sam Durham
1. Zach Merrett
Previous winners
2005: N/A
2006: Dean Polo (Richmond)
2007: James Hird (Essendon)
2008: Nathan Foley (Richmond)
2009: Jason Winderlich (Essendon)
2010: David Hille (Essendon)
2011: Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
2012: Brett Deledio (Richmond)
2013: Jobe Watson (Essendon)
2014: Brendon Goddard (Essendon)
2015: Brandon Ellis (Richmond)
2016: Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2017: Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2018: Shane Edwards (Richmond)
2019: Bachar Houli (Richmond)
2020: Shai Bolton (Richmond)
2021: Darcy Parish (Essendon)
2022: Dion Prestia (Richmond)
2023: Zach Merrett (Essendon)
2024: Jordan Ridley (Essendon)
2025: Nic Martin (Essendon)