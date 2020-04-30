Black excellence: Celebrating Indigenous brilliance in the AFL
It's NAIDOC week! So sit back and enjoy as we celebrate our deadly Indigenous footballers
First Ever Indigenous VFL Player
1904
Joe Johnson was player No.92 on the all-time Fitzroy playing list, and the first Indigenous player in the history of AFL/VFL football debuting in 1904
