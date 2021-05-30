Each year, Sir Doug Nicholls Round celebrates a different Indigenous icon of our game.

This year’s honouree is Sonny Morey. Sonny is a proud Eastern Arrernte man, born in 1945 at Yambah Station, which is approximately 63km north of Alice Springs. After two forced removals, Sonnyended up in Adelaide and played his first football game with Central District Football Club in 1964, playing 200 games for the club and being best and fairest in 1970. He was one of the club’s first competing players and was the first Central District Bulldogs player to register a kick in the SANFL. Sonny’s footballing career saw him named in the Central District Best Team of 1964-2003, and in SANFL’s Aboriginal Team of the Ages, as both back-pocket and coach of the team.

Sonny Morey

213 Games for Central District FC

4 matches for SA

Central District B&F 1970

SANFL Life Member

SANFL Indigenous Team of the Century