The story behind the 2024 Sherrin Design

AFL employee, Ben Nabea Davis is a proud Torres Strait Islander from Saibai and Waiben Islands who grew up in Maroubra, Sydney. Ben is a former AFL, current VFL-listed player who started to form a strong connection to his culture via his artistic expression. Ben also designed the Adelaide Crows Indigenous guernsey in 2021.

“The Sherrin's design tells the story of connection through our game. Connection that reaches through time and out to all walks of life. It speaks about the Indigenous men and women of our game before us that helped build it to where it is, and how through their struggles they have now given us a platform to stand on. It also represents how our generation will one day pass on leadership to our future generations.”

The Kala Kawaw Ya (Saibai Island dialect) word for ball – Koethuka Kakur, replaces the Sherrin text on a panel of each of the game balls.

Click here to listen to the pronunciation.