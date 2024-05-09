Narrm

Narrm, the Aboriginal name for Melbourne, comes from Woi Wurrung, the language spoken by the Traditional Owners of the city and its surrounds.



Walyalup

Walyalup is the Noongar name for the Fremantle region. The logo has been designed by Aboriginal man Roger Hayden, a past Fremantle player, life member and Next Generation Academy Coach and Indigenous & Multicultural Liaison Officer at Fremantle FC.

Yartapuulti

Coming from the Kaurna language for ‘We are Port Adelaide’, ‘Ngadlu Yartapuulti’ is the direct translation. Working with First Nations design agency Ochre Dawn, the logo has been redesigned by a Kaurna artist.

Euro-Yroke

Euro-Yroke is the Boon Wurrung translation of St Kilda and was translated by senior elder Narweet Dr Caroline Briggs, in consultation with Boon Wurrung elder and language specialist, Aunty Fay Muir.

Kuwarna

Kuwarna is the Kaurna translation for ‘crows’ and the club has received language approvals from the Kaurna Warra Karrpanthi Language Corporation for the language use.

Waalitj Marawar

Meaning 'Eagles of the West’ in Noongar language, the club worked with their Elders in residence and RAP Committee to formulate the name. A logo change is expected in the future.



