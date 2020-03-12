Jessica Mauboy will perform during Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: Australian Made

Darwin's own Jessica Mauboy will headline the pre-match entertainment at the Gold Coast Suns' Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash against Geelong, thanks to Australian Made.

The two-time ARIA Award winner will light up Darwin's TIO Stadium before the Suns face the Cats on Thursday, May 16 in the opening match of the 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Mauboy is one of Australia's most successful female artists, recording six top-ten albums and 16 top-ten singles throughout a career spanning almost 20 years.

The three-time National Indigenous Music Awards Artist of the Year returns to her home city ahead of Australian Made Week, a campaign celebrating and supporting local makers and growers by encouraging consumers to seek out products with the iconic green and gold kangaroo.

"I'm super passionate about supporting Aussie businesses and ensuring that all Australian makers & creators thrive, that's why I jumped at the opportunity to be the Ambassador for Australian Made Week," Mauboy said.

"The fact that I get to come home to Darwin and perform at the opening game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round as part of my role is icing on the cake."

Australian Made Chief Executive Ben Lazzaro was thrilled to welcome Jess aboard as the face and voice of the campaign.

"With her infectious optimism, incredible work ethic and connection to Country, Jess embodies the very spirit of Australian Made Week which has become an annual celebration of our local creators," Mr Lazzaro said.

Jessica Mauboy will perform ahead of the Gold Coast v Geelong match in Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: Gold Coast Suns

"Having Jess represent Australian Made and perform at the marquee match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round in her hometown of Darwin is very special."

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch said it was great to have a proud Kuku Yalanji woman part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round festivities.

"It's fantastic to have multi ARIA-Award winning R&B-pop artist, songwriter and actress Jess Mauboy in Darwin to celebrate the opening match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round," Ms Hosch said.

"Sir Doug Nicholls Round provides an important opportunity for footy to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of First Nations people to our game and the Nation. Having Jess join us for this occasion is something that we know many people will enjoy and adds so much to our festivities."

GC Suns Deputy Chief Executive Simon Fitzgibbon said, "It's a fantastic opportunity for our club to host the opening match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round in the Northern Territory - a region with which we have such a deep connection.

"Having a world-renowned and locally-made talent such as Jess performing pre-match in her home city will only add to what will be a great experience to begin an iconic round on the AFL calendar.

"We currently have 10 players with connections to the Northern Territory on our AFL and AFLW lists and we're looking forward to immersing ourselves in the local communities throughout our week's stay in the Territory."

Mauboy will perform pre-game ahead of the nationally-televised free-to-air match on Thursday, May 16.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.