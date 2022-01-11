Victoria Park

Victoria Park is the former home to the famous Mighty Magpies and was established in 1879 on Dight's Paddock by Frederick Trenerry Brown and David Abbot and then given as a gift to the citizens of Collingwood for their "resort and recreation" in 1882.

The park has been transformed into a major community recreation space and includes a fenced football oval, community centre at Victoria Park's Social Club building, public art and sculpture and is home to Collingwood Football Club's VFL matches - visitors are able to attend all games for free.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: Abbot St, Abbotsford VIC 3067

Ground dimensions: 159m x 131m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Getting there

Car

There is limited parking at Victoria Park. For more information on nearby parking visit http://www.carepark.com.au

Public Transport

Victoria Park has train access to the Mernda and Hurstbridge train lines as well as bus services to nearby Johnson Street.