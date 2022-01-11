Victoria Park
Victoria Park is the former home to the famous Mighty Magpies and was established in 1879 on Dight's Paddock by Frederick Trenerry Brown and David Abbot and then given as a gift to the citizens of Collingwood for their "resort and recreation" in 1882.
The park has been transformed into a major community recreation space and includes a fenced football oval, community centre at Victoria Park's Social Club building, public art and sculpture and is home to Collingwood Football Club's VFL matches - visitors are able to attend all games for free.
Capacity: 10,000
Address: Abbot St, Abbotsford VIC 3067
Ground dimensions: 159m x 131m
Ticket agent: Ticketek
Getting there
Car
There is limited parking at Victoria Park. For more information on nearby parking visit http://www.carepark.com.au
Public Transport
Victoria Park has train access to the Mernda and Hurstbridge train lines as well as bus services to nearby Johnson Street.