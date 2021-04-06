afl.com.au womens.afl

2021 Geelong VFL Players

JUMPER NO. FIRST NAME SURNAME DOB HEIGHT WEIGHT 2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
48 AARON BLACK  29-Nov-90 192cm 85kgs MODEWARRE (Bellarine Football League) 
49 RYAN ABBOTT 25-Jun-91 202cm 102kgs GROVEDALE (Geelong Football League) 
50 DANIEL CAPIRON 14-Jun-96 190cm 82kgs ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League) 
51 TRENT McMULLAN 24-Feb-97 195cm 86kgs ST MARYS (Geelong Football League) 
52 JACKSON MCLACHLAN 09-Mar-98 170cm 70kgs ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League) 
54 OLIVER TATE 23-Jun-91 185cm 85kgs LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League) 
55 LUKE SMITH 14-Aug-97 177cm 70kgs BELL PARK (Geelong Football League) 
58 DARCY LANG 21-Nov-95 184cm 84kgs COLAC (Geelong Football League) 
59 NED HARRIS 03-Jun-98 189cm 84kgs NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League) 
66 JACKSON THURLOW 28-Mar-94 191cm 87kgs TBC
74 JAMES GOW 15-Aug-97 177cm 78kgs ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League) 
75 CALLUM MITCHELL 10-Dec-96 188cm 86kgs ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League) 

 

2021 Geelong VFL Development Players

JUMPER NO. FIRST NAME SURNAME DOB HEIGHT WEIGHT CAT A OR CAT B  2021 COMMUNITY CLUB 2021 NAB LEAGUE / ACADEMY CLUB (IF APPLICABLE)
53 CHARLIE SPRAGUE  08-May-00 189cm 85kgs A ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)   
57 JYE CHALCRAFT 02-May-01 178cm 82kgs A ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)  
60 NICHOLAS BURKE 07-Jan-01 179cm 72kgs A ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)  
61 CHARLIE HAM 11-Nov-02 181cm 75kgs A ST MARYS (Geelong Football League) GEELONG FALCONS
62 MARCUS HERBERT 13-Aug-02 182cm 82kgs A SOUTH WARRNAMBOOL (Hampton Football League) GREATER WESTERN VICTORIAN REBELS
63 BENJAMIN WORME 18-Jun-01 189cm 81kgs A BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)  
64 CHARLIE WILSON 25-Mar-00 180cm 82kgs A BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)  
67 ZACH WALTER 28-Feb-99 187cm 82kgs A NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League)  
70 LIAM HERBERT 01-Mar-01 184cm 78kgs A LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League)  
71 JORDAN JOHNSTON 09-Sep-99 185cm 83kgs A EAST POINT (Ballarat Football League)  
72 ADAM GARNER 12-Jan-99 194cm 99kgs A COLAC (Geelong Football League)  
76 MITCH BURGESS 04-Sep-01 186cm 82kgs A LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League)  
78 ISAAC WAREHAM 24-Dec-01 186cm 78kgs A BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)  
79 LACHLAN SMITH 15-Apr-01 180cm 73kgs A GROVEDALE (Geelong Football League)  
80 LIAM FIORE 06-Mar-00 196cm 88kgs A NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League)  