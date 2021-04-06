Previous
Next
Watch every match of every round live and on-demand...View Broadcast Schedule
AFL Premiership Ladder AFL Premiership Ladder
|JUMPER NO.
|FIRST NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
|48
|AARON
|BLACK
|29-Nov-90
|192cm
|85kgs
|MODEWARRE (Bellarine Football League)
|49
|RYAN
|ABBOTT
|25-Jun-91
|202cm
|102kgs
|GROVEDALE (Geelong Football League)
|50
|DANIEL
|CAPIRON
|14-Jun-96
|190cm
|82kgs
|ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)
|51
|TRENT
|McMULLAN
|24-Feb-97
|195cm
|86kgs
|ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)
|52
|JACKSON
|MCLACHLAN
|09-Mar-98
|170cm
|70kgs
|ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)
|54
|OLIVER
|TATE
|23-Jun-91
|185cm
|85kgs
|LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League)
|55
|LUKE
|SMITH
|14-Aug-97
|177cm
|70kgs
|BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)
|58
|DARCY
|LANG
|21-Nov-95
|184cm
|84kgs
|COLAC (Geelong Football League)
|59
|NED
|HARRIS
|03-Jun-98
|189cm
|84kgs
|NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League)
|66
|JACKSON
|THURLOW
|28-Mar-94
|191cm
|87kgs
|TBC
|74
|JAMES
|GOW
|15-Aug-97
|177cm
|78kgs
|ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)
|75
|CALLUM
|MITCHELL
|10-Dec-96
|188cm
|86kgs
|ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)
|JUMPER NO.
|FIRST NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CAT A OR CAT B
|2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
|2021 NAB LEAGUE / ACADEMY CLUB (IF APPLICABLE)
|53
|CHARLIE
|SPRAGUE
|08-May-00
|189cm
|85kgs
|A
|ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)
|57
|JYE
|CHALCRAFT
|02-May-01
|178cm
|82kgs
|A
|ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)
|60
|NICHOLAS
|BURKE
|07-Jan-01
|179cm
|72kgs
|A
|ST JOSEPHS (Geelong Football League)
|61
|CHARLIE
|HAM
|11-Nov-02
|181cm
|75kgs
|A
|ST MARYS (Geelong Football League)
|GEELONG FALCONS
|62
|MARCUS
|HERBERT
|13-Aug-02
|182cm
|82kgs
|A
|SOUTH WARRNAMBOOL (Hampton Football League)
|GREATER WESTERN VICTORIAN REBELS
|63
|BENJAMIN
|WORME
|18-Jun-01
|189cm
|81kgs
|A
|BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)
|64
|CHARLIE
|WILSON
|25-Mar-00
|180cm
|82kgs
|A
|BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)
|67
|ZACH
|WALTER
|28-Feb-99
|187cm
|82kgs
|A
|NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League)
|70
|LIAM
|HERBERT
|01-Mar-01
|184cm
|78kgs
|A
|LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League)
|71
|JORDAN
|JOHNSTON
|09-Sep-99
|185cm
|83kgs
|A
|EAST POINT (Ballarat Football League)
|72
|ADAM
|GARNER
|12-Jan-99
|194cm
|99kgs
|A
|COLAC (Geelong Football League)
|76
|MITCH
|BURGESS
|04-Sep-01
|186cm
|82kgs
|A
|LEOPOLD (Geelong Football League)
|78
|ISAAC
|WAREHAM
|24-Dec-01
|186cm
|78kgs
|A
|BELL PARK (Geelong Football League)
|79
|LACHLAN
|SMITH
|15-Apr-01
|180cm
|73kgs
|A
|GROVEDALE (Geelong Football League)
|80
|LIAM
|FIORE
|06-Mar-00
|196cm
|88kgs
|A
|NEWTOWN (Geelong Football League)