2021 Port Melbourne VFL Players

JUMPER NO. FIRST NAME SURNAME DOB HEIGHT WEIGHT 2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
1 Mackenzie Rivett 17-May-96 184cm 84kg Old Scotch Football Club
2 Mitch Mccarthy 10-Oct-97 198cm 93kg Deer Park Football Club
3 Eli Templeton 19-Aug-95 183cm 78kg Balwyn Football Club
4 Thomas O'Sullivan 01-May-91 174cm 79kg Caufield Grammarians
5 Isaac Conway 29-May-95 187cm 92kg Melton South Football Club 
6 Fletcher Roberts 03-Jun-93 196cm 90kg Spotswood Football Club
10 Matthew Arnot 21-Oct-93 181cm 92kg St Kevins Old Boys
11 Chris Jansen 12-Jul-95 190cm 85kg Rochester Football Club
12 Dirk Koenen 01-Jan-00 196cm 92kg Mansfield Football Club
13 Corey Wagner 23-Mar-97 181cm 75kg Balwyn Football Club
14 Nash Holmes 13-Mar-97 184cm 93kg Keilor Football Club 
15 Patrick Kerr 31-Jul-98 196cm 97kg St Kevins Old Boys
16 Cal Searle 12-Nov-98 188cm 84kg Old Haileyburians Football Club
17 Matthew Signorello 30-Oct-98 187cm 85kg West Preston Lakeside Football Club
18 Mitch Wooffindin 03-Feb-93 178cm 85kg Old Carey Grammarians
19 Anthony Anastasio 11-Dec-93 169cm 74kg Melton South Football Club 
20 Declan Watson 17-Sep-98 194cm 90kg Collegians Football Club
21 Ben Jolley 12-Feb-86 185cm 77kg Strathmore Football Club 
22 Liam McKenna 18-Apr-92 185cm 88kg North Shore Football Club
23 Harry Hunt 26-Sep-97 198cm 87kg Old Haileyburians Football Club
24 Tom Cameron 02-Jul-97 190cm 77kg Old Melburnians Football Club
26 Jake Gasper 19-Apr-00 183cm 80kg Blackburn Football Club
29 Campbell Walker 10-Sep-98 180cm 80kg Collegians Football Club
30 Ethan Phillips 17-Jul-99 197cm 92kg St Kevins Old Boys 
32 Jackson Starcevich 18-Jul-97 196cm 90kg North Heidelberg Football Club
37 Harvey Hooper 10-Jun-97 185cm 85kg Old Scotch Football Club
43 Tom O'Sullivan 17-Aug-98 183cm 82kg Kyneton Football Netball Club
TBC Jayden Eales 17-Feb-97 202cm 96kg Sunbury Lions

 

2021 Port Melbourne VFL Development Players

JUMPER NO. FIRST NAME SURNAME DOB HEIGHT WEIGHT CAT A OR CAT B (IE - A OR B) 2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
7 Jeromy Lucas 29-Jun-00 183cm 79kg A Old Xaverians Football Club
8 Matthew McGannon 27-Dec-99 185cm 75kg A Mount Eliza Football Club
9 Cameron Hodges 27-Jul-99 177cm 72kg A St Kevins Old Boys
25 Angus Hanrahan 09-Aug-00 185cm 76kg A St Kevins Old Boys
27 Liam Delahunty 13-Feb-01 193cm 90kg A Coolamon Rovers Football Netball Club
28 Joshua May 29-Jun-01 198cm 86kg A Mitcham Football Club
31 Nick Stathopoulos 22-Oct-01 169cm 74kg A St Pauls Mckinnon Football Netball Club 
33 Harry Minton-Connell 14-Mar-01 179cm 74kg A Sunbury Lions Football Club 
34 Kyle Reid 12-Aug-00 193cm 85kg A Wonthaggi Power Football Club 
35 Zak Pretty 27-Jul-01 185cm 80kg A Mooroolbark Football Club
36 Joshua  Hotchkin 08-Sep-01 200cm 92kg A Aberfeldie Football Club
38 Jeremy O'Sullivan 10-Aug-01 193cm 82kg A St Bernards Football Club

 