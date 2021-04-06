Previous
|JUMPER NO.
|FIRST NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Mackenzie
|Rivett
|17-May-96
|184cm
|84kg
|Old Scotch Football Club
|2
|Mitch
|Mccarthy
|10-Oct-97
|198cm
|93kg
|Deer Park Football Club
|3
|Eli
|Templeton
|19-Aug-95
|183cm
|78kg
|Balwyn Football Club
|4
|Thomas
|O'Sullivan
|01-May-91
|174cm
|79kg
|Caufield Grammarians
|5
|Isaac
|Conway
|29-May-95
|187cm
|92kg
|Melton South Football Club
|6
|Fletcher
|Roberts
|03-Jun-93
|196cm
|90kg
|Spotswood Football Club
|10
|Matthew
|Arnot
|21-Oct-93
|181cm
|92kg
|St Kevins Old Boys
|11
|Chris
|Jansen
|12-Jul-95
|190cm
|85kg
|Rochester Football Club
|12
|Dirk
|Koenen
|01-Jan-00
|196cm
|92kg
|Mansfield Football Club
|13
|Corey
|Wagner
|23-Mar-97
|181cm
|75kg
|Balwyn Football Club
|14
|Nash
|Holmes
|13-Mar-97
|184cm
|93kg
|Keilor Football Club
|15
|Patrick
|Kerr
|31-Jul-98
|196cm
|97kg
|St Kevins Old Boys
|16
|Cal
|Searle
|12-Nov-98
|188cm
|84kg
|Old Haileyburians Football Club
|17
|Matthew
|Signorello
|30-Oct-98
|187cm
|85kg
|West Preston Lakeside Football Club
|18
|Mitch
|Wooffindin
|03-Feb-93
|178cm
|85kg
|Old Carey Grammarians
|19
|Anthony
|Anastasio
|11-Dec-93
|169cm
|74kg
|Melton South Football Club
|20
|Declan
|Watson
|17-Sep-98
|194cm
|90kg
|Collegians Football Club
|21
|Ben
|Jolley
|12-Feb-86
|185cm
|77kg
|Strathmore Football Club
|22
|Liam
|McKenna
|18-Apr-92
|185cm
|88kg
|North Shore Football Club
|23
|Harry
|Hunt
|26-Sep-97
|198cm
|87kg
|Old Haileyburians Football Club
|24
|Tom
|Cameron
|02-Jul-97
|190cm
|77kg
|Old Melburnians Football Club
|26
|Jake
|Gasper
|19-Apr-00
|183cm
|80kg
|Blackburn Football Club
|29
|Campbell
|Walker
|10-Sep-98
|180cm
|80kg
|Collegians Football Club
|30
|Ethan
|Phillips
|17-Jul-99
|197cm
|92kg
|St Kevins Old Boys
|32
|Jackson
|Starcevich
|18-Jul-97
|196cm
|90kg
|North Heidelberg Football Club
|37
|Harvey
|Hooper
|10-Jun-97
|185cm
|85kg
|Old Scotch Football Club
|43
|Tom
|O'Sullivan
|17-Aug-98
|183cm
|82kg
|Kyneton Football Netball Club
|TBC
|Jayden
|Eales
|17-Feb-97
|202cm
|96kg
|Sunbury Lions
|JUMPER NO.
|FIRST NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CAT A OR CAT B (IE - A OR B)
|2021 COMMUNITY CLUB
|7
|Jeromy
|Lucas
|29-Jun-00
|183cm
|79kg
|A
|Old Xaverians Football Club
|8
|Matthew
|McGannon
|27-Dec-99
|185cm
|75kg
|A
|Mount Eliza Football Club
|9
|Cameron
|Hodges
|27-Jul-99
|177cm
|72kg
|A
|St Kevins Old Boys
|25
|Angus
|Hanrahan
|09-Aug-00
|185cm
|76kg
|A
|St Kevins Old Boys
|27
|Liam
|Delahunty
|13-Feb-01
|193cm
|90kg
|A
|Coolamon Rovers Football Netball Club
|28
|Joshua
|May
|29-Jun-01
|198cm
|86kg
|A
|Mitcham Football Club
|31
|Nick
|Stathopoulos
|22-Oct-01
|169cm
|74kg
|A
|St Pauls Mckinnon Football Netball Club
|33
|Harry
|Minton-Connell
|14-Mar-01
|179cm
|74kg
|A
|Sunbury Lions Football Club
|34
|Kyle
|Reid
|12-Aug-00
|193cm
|85kg
|A
|Wonthaggi Power Football Club
|35
|Zak
|Pretty
|27-Jul-01
|185cm
|80kg
|A
|Mooroolbark Football Club
|36
|Joshua
|Hotchkin
|08-Sep-01
|200cm
|92kg
|A
|Aberfeldie Football Club
|38
|Jeremy
|O'Sullivan
|10-Aug-01
|193cm
|82kg
|A
|St Bernards Football Club