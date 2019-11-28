The AFL Live Official App: The home of footy

Live Stats, Scores and Radio

  • Live Match Centre coverage keeps you up to date on every game, as it happens
  • Live club and players stats including advanced stats such as Pressure acts and Score involvements
  • Live match radio from a range of stations around the country
  • Live scores and the Telstra Tracker which includes player and team distance covered and speed


Video Highlights and Programs

  • Relive every match quarter-by-quarter with on-demand full match replays on mobile, tablet and desktop
  • Access 24/7 AFL.TV and enjoy special event coverage, panel shows, match replays and more!
  • Enjoy live stats as the coaches see it, with live interchanges, time in possession, live goal charts and heat maps


News, Features and Alerts

  • From the big breaking stories to the inside word on hot draft prospects
  • All the breaking footy news as it happens
  • Match previews and summaries from a team of dedicated journalists
  • Special coverage for events such as Brownlow, Trade and Draft including blogs and trackers
  • Alerts to your phone for team announcements, match starts, hot games and breaking news