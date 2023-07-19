INAUGURAL Brisbane Lion Sharni Webb has officially announced her retirement after being placed on the inactive list with a serious Achilles injury.

Webb, 32, was ruled out of the 2023 season in mid-May after requiring surgery, and has decided not to play on in 2024.

She has played 31 AFLW games since 2017 in a variety of roles – including an undersized ruck in Brisbane's run to the Grand Final in her first year – and sat out the 2021 season, giving birth to daughter Billie.

Webb played one match in season seven, but was named emergency on 11 of 13 occasions.

"I've decided that I'm not going to try and fight my way back and return to play, I'm going to officially retire through injury," Webb said.

"It has been a challenging last three years since coming back from having [daughter] Billie. I think every year I thought I wasn't going to get the call from (coach) Craig (Starcevich) asking me to come back and play, so every year has been a blessing."

Sharni Webb in action during Brisbane's training session at the Springfield Central Sports Complex on November 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane head of women's footy Breeanna Brock paid tribute to Webb, who was selected with pick No.111 in the first AFLW Draft in 2016, the Lions' 14th selection.

"It is really sad to see Sharni retire, but we have been very blessed to have someone of her calibre for the past seven seasons," Brock said.

"I’ve personally known Sharni since she was 17, played alongside her, and to get to be part of the journey that she's been on has been special.

"As a mum, watching her come back to play after having Billie – I have such admiration for what she was able to do.

"It was tough, but she really gritted her teeth and she really wanted to show the other girls that you could come back from pregnancy.

"As an inaugural member of the Lions she will always have a special place in the club, and we look forward to Billie hopefully being one of our first mother-daughters."

Brisbane's Sharni Webb is tackled by Gold Coast's Cheyenne Hammond during round three, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Webb's retirement leaves Ally Anderson, Shannon Campbell, Breanna Koenen and Kate Lutkins as the remaining inaugural Lions still at the club.

Brisbane still has two primary list spots to fill before round one, including cover for Webb who was already inactive.