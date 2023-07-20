Victoria Country has announced its squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls.

The AFL National Championships – U18 Girls features the country’s most talented under 18 girls footballers, with matches played across Australia.

The Championships feature six teams, including Victoria Country, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Western Australia and the Allies – made up of players from NSW/ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania. Each team will play three matches.

Four matches have been played in this year’s Championships, with Victoria Country to play its opening game on Sunday, July 30 when it takes on Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena from 12:00pm.

Victoria Country’s following two matches will be played against Victoria Metro on Saturday, August 12 and Western Australia on Saturday, August 19.

Victoria Country’s 29-player squad features players from the six Coates Talent League country talent programs, being Bendigo Pioneers, Dandenong Stingrays, Geelong Falcons, Gippsland Power, GWV Rebels and Murray Bushrangers.

The squad features four players who were part of the 2023 AFL Academy Girls program. They include Lila Keck, Bianca Lyne, Jessica Rentsch and Mikayla Williamson.

Geelong Falcons girls head coach Melissa Hickey will coach Victoria Country at this year’s Championships.

WATCH: All matches in the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be available to watch live and free at womens.afl.

DETAILS: Please click here to access match details, results, replays and squad lists.

Continue below to view the Victoria Country squad.

#

NAME

SURNAME

DOB

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Lila

Keck

20-Oct-05

161

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

2

Stephanie

Demeo

05-Oct-05

161

Bendigo Pioneers

Golden Square

3

Mekah

Morrissy

16-Jan-06

159

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

4

Jemma

Reynolds

29-Apr-06

162

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

5

Chloe

Adams

13-Dec-05

167

Geelong Falcons

Grovedale

6

Jessica

Rentsch

10-Nov-05

170

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

7

Sara

Howley

29-Jan-06

173

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

8

Seisia

White

07-Oct-06

164

Geelong Falcons

St Marys

9

Amber

Schutte

13-Dec-05

169

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

10

Keely

Fullerton

30-Jan-05

161

Bendigo Pioneers

Eaglehawk

11

Ruby

Murdoch

22-Feb-05

166

Dandenong Stingrays

Mount Eliza

12

Tyla

Crabtree

09-Apr-05

161

GWV Rebels

Redan

13

Jo

Sunderland

14-Jul-05

166

Geelong Falcons

Barwon Heads

14

Bryde

O’Rourke

28-Nov-05

174

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

15

Jasmine

Sowden

17-Dec-06

163

Gippsland Power

Sale City

16

Ash

Centra

02-Jun-06

173

Gippsland Power

Sale City

17

Mikayla

Williamson

08-May-05

174

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

18

Meg

Robertson

06-Jun-05

171

Dandenong Stingrays

Berwick

20

Chantal

Mason

28-May-05

177

Geelong Falcons

St Josephs

21

Bianca

Lyne

06-Apr-05

176

Dandenong Stingrays

Tyabb

23

Zoe

Besanko

25-May-06

179

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

24

Lily

Jordan

29-Jun-05

164

GWV Rebels

Redan

25

Millie

Lang

06-Nov-06

177

GWV Rebels

Redan

26

Jemma

Ramsdale

07-May-05

174

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

27

Claire

Mahony

21-Jun-06

181

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

28

Sophie

Butterworth

11-Dec-05

181

Dandenong Stingrays

Mornington

29

Elli

Symonds

07-Oct-06

179

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

31

Laila

Lappin

29-Mar-05

179

GWV Rebels

Redan

32

Kaylea

Kobzan

09-Feb-05

172

Murray Bushrangers

Lavington Panthers