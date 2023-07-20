Vic Country has confirmed its squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls ahead of its opening game on July 30

Victoria Country has announced its squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls.

The AFL National Championships – U18 Girls features the country’s most talented under 18 girls footballers, with matches played across Australia.

The Championships feature six teams, including Victoria Country, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Western Australia and the Allies – made up of players from NSW/ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania. Each team will play three matches.

Four matches have been played in this year’s Championships, with Victoria Country to play its opening game on Sunday, July 30 when it takes on Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena from 12:00pm.

Victoria Country’s following two matches will be played against Victoria Metro on Saturday, August 12 and Western Australia on Saturday, August 19.

Victoria Country’s 29-player squad features players from the six Coates Talent League country talent programs, being Bendigo Pioneers, Dandenong Stingrays, Geelong Falcons, Gippsland Power, GWV Rebels and Murray Bushrangers.

The squad features four players who were part of the 2023 AFL Academy Girls program. They include Lila Keck, Bianca Lyne, Jessica Rentsch and Mikayla Williamson.

Geelong Falcons girls head coach Melissa Hickey will coach Victoria Country at this year’s Championships.

WATCH: All matches in the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be available to watch live and free at womens.afl.

DETAILS: Please click here to access match details, results, replays and squad lists.

Continue below to view the Victoria Country squad.